JB Hi-Fi’s March Sale Includes Savings TVs And Laptops

There are a few things guaranteed in life: birth, death, taxes and JB Hi-Fi having a sale. This time, it’s called March Madness.

To save you the trouble of flicking through all of those pages, we thought we’d gather our picks from sales on TVs, laptops, speakers, phones and everything else tech-related JB Hi-Fi sells.

JB Hi-Fi ‘March Madness’ sale

TVs

There are six whole pages dedicated to TVs, but a lot of them don’t have their prices slashed as part of the sale, it’s just what JB Hi-Fi is selling them for. So here’s our picks of the ones with savings (they’re mostly LG).

LG 50-inch Nano75 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV [2022] is $795 (save $400)

Smart TV [2022] is (save $400) LG 65-inch Nano75 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV [2022] is $1,095 (save $800)

Smart TV [2022] is (save $800) LG 65-inch QNED91 4K Ultra HD Mini LED Smart TV [2022] is $1,545 (save $402)

Smart TV [2022] is (save $402) Sony 65-inch X90K BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K HDR Google TV [2022] is $1,795 (save $200)

Laptops/Chromebooks/tablets/monitors

With four pages showing just computing sales, JB Hi-Fi is flinging a bunch of machines for cheap.

Phones/smartwatches

The sale on phones also brings with it a $250 JB Hi-Fi gift card if you buy the latest Samsung S23 Ultra.

As part of the sale, JB Hi-Fi is also flinging Netgear mesh routers for up to $210 off, as well as savings on Logitech keyboards and mice. You’ll also score the eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid for $399.

This article has been updated since it was first published.