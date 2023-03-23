JB Hi-Fi’s March Sale Includes Savings TVs And Laptops

There are a few things guaranteed in life: birth, death, taxes and JB Hi-Fi having a sale. This time, it’s called March Madness.
To save you the trouble of flicking through all of those pages, we thought we’d gather our picks from sales on TVs, laptops, speakers, phones and everything else tech-related JB Hi-Fi sells.
JB Hi-Fi ‘March Madness’ sale
TVs
There are six whole pages dedicated to TVs, but a lot of them don’t have their prices slashed as part of the sale, it’s just what JB Hi-Fi is selling them for. So here’s our picks of the ones with savings (they’re mostly LG).
- LG 50-inch Nano75 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV [2022] is $795 (save $400)
- LG 65-inch Nano75 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV [2022] is $1,095 (save $800)
- LG 65-inch QNED91 4K Ultra HD Mini LED Smart TV [2022] is $1,545 (save $402)
- Sony 65-inch X90K BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K HDR Google TV [2022] is $1,795 (save $200)
Laptops/Chromebooks/tablets/monitors
With four pages showing just computing sales, JB Hi-Fi is flinging a bunch of machines for cheap.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 15.6-inch HD Laptop (256GB) [Ryzen 3] is $764 (save $135)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro 14-inch 2K Touchscreen Laptop (512GB) [Ryzen 7] is $1,699 (save $300)
- HP 6Q0L1PA 15.6-inch FHD Laptop (256GB) [12th Gen Intel i5] is $849 (save $350)
- HP Pavilion X360 14-inch FHD 2-in-1 Laptop (512GB) [11th Gen Intel i7] is $1,399 (save $600)
- HP Spectre X360 EVO 16-inch WQUXGA OLED 2-in-1 Laptop (12th Gen Intel i7) [rc A370M] is $2,599 (save $1,400)
- Dell Inspiron 7425 14-inch Full HD 2-in-1 Laptop (512GB)[Ryzen 7] is $1,499 (save $400)
- Dell S3222DGM 31.5-inch QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor is $559 (save $140)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch Ryzen R5 256GB/16GB (Matte Black) is $1,449 (save $350)
- MSI Cyborg 15 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel 13th Gen i7) [GeForce RTX 4050] is $1,874 (save $625)
- ASUS TUF A15 15.6-inch 144Hz Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7)[GeForce RTX 3060) is $1,999 (save $500)
Phones/smartwatches
The sale on phones also brings with it a $250 JB Hi-Fi gift card if you buy the latest Samsung S23 Ultra.
- Apple iPhone 14 256GB (Midnight) is $1,479 (save $100)
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus 256GB (Midnight) is $1,649 (save $100)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro 256GB (Deep Purple) is $1,799 (save $100)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB (Deep Purple) is $1,999 (save $100)
- Huawei Watch Fit 2 Active (Midnight Black) is $179 (save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm (Graphite) is $399 (save $100)
- Garmin VivoActive 4S GPS Smart Watch (Slate/Black) is $329 (save $20)
As part of the sale, JB Hi-Fi is also flinging Netgear mesh routers for up to $210 off, as well as savings on Logitech keyboards and mice. You’ll also score the eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid for $399.
This article has been updated since it was first published.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in