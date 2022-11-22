Our Picks of the Best Tech Black Friday Deals from JB Hi-Fi

My family Secret Santa this year is getting Nintendo Switch Sports (Hi, Pete, if you’re reading) and when I walked into JB Hi-Fi over the weekend to buy it, they told me to wait a few days. Why? Well, JB Hi-Fi has some pretty decent Black Friday deals going on.

JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday deals start from today. There’s a lot, so we’ll break it up into sections and we’re not going to list absolutely everything, that would be ridiculous.

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday sales

TVs/projectors

JB Hi-Fi is slinging free delivery for all TVs 75-inches and bigger. The best deal is $7,000 on a 98-inch Samsung TV, but you still need $10K to bring the bad boy home. Here’s what else JB Hi-Fi has up its sleeve for TVs this Black Friday:

LG 65-inch 4K Smart TV is $2,688 (save $1,007)

Smart TV is (save $1,007) Samsung 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV is $1,646 (save $849)

Smart TV is (save $849) Sony X90K 85-inch Bravia XR LED 4K HDR Google TV is $4,265 (save $1,230)

XR LED 4K HDR Google TV is (save $1,230) Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV is $3,784 (save $1,511)

Smart TV is (save $1,511) LG QNED91 86-inch 4K Ultra HD Mini LED Smart TV $4,495 (save $2,500)

Smart TV (save $2,500) TCL 98-inch 4K QLED UHD Google TV is $5,995 (save $2,000)

You can also score up to 30 per cent off Blue-Ray players and recorders, as well as 40 per cent off projectors:

Samsung The Premiere Laser 4K Smart Projector is $3,495 (save $2500)

Smart Projector is (save $2500) Hisense 4K HDR Short Throw Projector is $2,495 (save $1,500)

Projector is (save $1,500) BenQ TK850i True 4K Home Entertainment Projector is $2,495 (save $800)

Soundbars

How about some decent sound with your new TV?

LG SN5Y 400W 2.1 Channel DTS Virtual: X Soundbar is $299 (save $180)

2.1 Channel DTS Virtual: X Soundbar is (save $180) Samsung Q-Series Q930B 9.1.4 Channel Soundbar is $499 (save $807)

Q930B 9.1.4 Channel Soundbar is (save $807) Sonos Beam Soundbar (Gen 2) is $594 (save $105)

Soundbar (Gen 2) is (save $105) Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is $1,199 (save $100)

Speakers

Sonos Roam SL Portable Bluetooth Speaker is $199 (save $80)

Portable Bluetooth Speaker is (save $80) Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker is $349 (save $130)

Portable Wireless Speaker is (save $130) Monster Blaster 3.0 Boom Box Speaker is $324 (save $325)

Laptops

You can save up to 20 per cent on HP, Dell, ASUS and Lenovo laptops for Black Friday. There’s an absolute tonne, but some standout laptop deals are:

HP 14-inch Pavilion X360 2-in-1 Notebook is $893 (save $606)

is (save $606) ASUS 15-inch TUF Gaming laptop is $1,049 (save $1,050)

is (save $1,050) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i5 is $1,188 (save $611)

is (save $611) Lenovo Yoga 7i EVO 14-inch FHD 2-in-1 Laptop is $1,397 (save $702)

14-inch FHD 2-in-1 Laptop is (save $702) Dell Inspiron 14 5420 14-inch FHD+ Laptop is $1,399 (save $500)

Computers

HP 6P7J7PA 27-inch FHD All-in-One PC is $997 (save $402)

FHD All-in-One PC is (save $402) Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i 23.8-inch FHD Touchscreen All-in-One PC is $1,099 (save $400)

23.8-inch FHD Touchscreen All-in-One PC is (save $400) ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming Desktop is $1,596 (save $703)

With laptops and computers, you can also score 30 per cent off a personal or family subscription to Microsoft 365. That deal is with monitors too. Speaking of monitors…

Monitors

Samsung 23.5-inch Curved Monitor Full HD LED-LCD is $169 (save $70)

Full HD LED-LCD is (save $70) ASUS TUF VG247Q1A 23.8-inch FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor is $229 (save $130)

FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor is $229 (save $130) Dell SE2722H 27-inch Full HD Monitor is $239 (save $90)

Full HD Monitor is (save $90) LG 32GN50R 32-inch FHD 165Hz Ultragear Gaming Monitor is $366 (save $233)

Tablets

Lenovo Tab M10 10.1-inch 64GB 2nd Gen Tablet with Case is $193 (save $156)

10.1-inch 64GB 2nd Gen Tablet with Case is (save $156) Wacom One 13.3-inch Creative Pen Display is $445 (save $204)

JB Hi-Fi is also slashing the cost of Chromebooks by up to 30 per cent for Black Friday. You can also pick up computer bags, sleeves and tablet cases for up to 30 per cent off and Logitech tablet and iPad keyboard folios are up to 15 per cent off during the sale.

Routers/modems

Internet absolutely trash?

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router is $396 (save $153)

is (save $153) Google Nest Wifi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (3 pack) is $399 (save $150)

(3 pack) is (save $150) Netgear Orbi AX4200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3 pack) is $797 (save $402)

Keyboard/mouse

Logitech M185 Wireless Mouse is $9.50 (save $9.50)

is (save $9.50) Logitech MK295 Silent Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo is $37 (save $37)

You can also scoop up a Logitech webcam for $99.

Phones

JB Hi-Fi is offering 40 per cent off ASUS phones for Black Friday, too, as well as 50 per cent off Cygnet chargers.

Headphones/earbuds

Smartwatches/fitness gear

Smart home

JB Hi-Fi is offering ‘pet tech’ for 20 per cent off, security stuff for up to 25 per cent off and 20 per cent off smart lighting for Black Friday. Some standout smart home deals are:

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is $49 (save $50)

is $49 (save $50) Amazon Echo Show 8 with Alexa (2nd Gen) is $99 (save $100)

with Alexa (2nd Gen) is (save $100) Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Home Display is $79 (save $70)

2nd Gen Smart Home Display is (save $70) Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Full HD Security Camera 4 Pack is $444 (save $155)

Battery Full HD Security Camera 4 Pack is (save $155) eufy Security eufyCam 3 4K Wireless Home Security System is $1,699 (save $300)

Gaming

You’ll get up to 25 per cent off gaming computers from brands such as ASUS, HP, Alienware, Dell and Lenovo, but also a few other goodies:

Xbox Series S Console is $399 (save $100)

is (save $100) Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model is $487 (save $52)

is (save $52) Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone – PlayStation is $129 (save $50)

You might have seen we pulled together a list of the best game deals at JB Hi-Fi this Black Friday for you just yesterday. Check that out for more bargains.

Elsewhere, JB Hi-Fi is promising 20-30 per cent off electric scooters and up to 15 per cent off cameras from Nikon, Canon, Sony, Fujifilm and Polaroid.

This article has been updated since it was first published.