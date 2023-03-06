‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Finally, A Persona Fan Game About The Golden Girls

Thank you for being a friend. (Image: Mechazawa)

If you’re anything like me, you’ve played Persona in the past and wondered, “But what are Rose, Dorothy, Sophia, and Blanche right now? I wish I could go see what The Golden Girls are doing in this game.”

This has plagued me, and potentially you, every time I try to play a Persona game and any game like it. My mind and my heart yearn for the four older women who are simply living their best lives together in a house in Miami.

So I’m sure you could understand my surprise and elation when I learned of The Golden Girls Take Manhattan DX, a Persona parody featuring The Golden Girls themselves.

The Golden Girls Take Manhattan DX has been in the works for a number of years now, being made by developer Christopher John Lindgren a.k.a Mechazawa. It takes a whole lot of inspiration from Atlus’ games in its combat, UI, and anime-style portraits atop dialogue boxes, but it is, at its core, a story about our favourite older women of the silver screen.

As seen in the above trailer, players will be able to play as the four protagonists of The Golden Girls: Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Dorothy Zbornak (Beatrice Arthur), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty). I’d make a joke about the actors not returning to voice these roles, but I simply won’t. I respect these women too much. Rest in peace, you golden girls.

I’m assuming this is due to Mechazawa not being too keen on getting sued, but The Golden Girls Take Manhattan DX is also going to be completely free when it is released on PC and Mac this year. I’m pumped.

And I’m not the only one who’s pumped. I didn’t think I’d be talking about the convergence of gaming and wrestling for a second time today, but it just so happens that Xavier Woods a.k.a Austin Creed of WWE’s The New Day is also very excited for this game.

What a time to be alive.

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

