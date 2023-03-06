Finally, A Persona Fan Game About The Golden Girls

If you’re anything like me, you’ve played Persona in the past and wondered, “But what are Rose, Dorothy, Sophia, and Blanche right now? I wish I could go see what The Golden Girls are doing in this game.”

This has plagued me, and potentially you, every time I try to play a Persona game and any game like it. My mind and my heart yearn for the four older women who are simply living their best lives together in a house in Miami.

So I’m sure you could understand my surprise and elation when I learned of The Golden Girls Take Manhattan DX, a Persona parody featuring The Golden Girls themselves.

Age is just a number… The Golden Girls Take Manhattan DX will be releasing for Mac/PC this year! Follow for updates! pic.twitter.com/p4seJqZBOT — The Golden Girls Take Manhattan DX (@tggtmdx) March 3, 2023

The Golden Girls Take Manhattan DX has been in the works for a number of years now, being made by developer Christopher John Lindgren a.k.a Mechazawa. It takes a whole lot of inspiration from Atlus’ games in its combat, UI, and anime-style portraits atop dialogue boxes, but it is, at its core, a story about our favourite older women of the silver screen.

As seen in the above trailer, players will be able to play as the four protagonists of The Golden Girls: Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Dorothy Zbornak (Beatrice Arthur), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty). I’d make a joke about the actors not returning to voice these roles, but I simply won’t. I respect these women too much. Rest in peace, you golden girls.

I’m assuming this is due to Mechazawa not being too keen on getting sued, but The Golden Girls Take Manhattan DX is also going to be completely free when it is released on PC and Mac this year. I’m pumped.

And I’m not the only one who’s pumped. I didn’t think I’d be talking about the convergence of gaming and wrestling for a second time today, but it just so happens that Xavier Woods a.k.a Austin Creed of WWE’s The New Day is also very excited for this game.

What a time to be alive.