Mini Motorways Builds A Bridge To Busan In New Update

Mini Motorways, the award-winning simplistic traffic management game from Kiwi developer Dinosaur Polo Club, is getting a new update that takes it all the way to South Korea.

Mini Motorways was released initially back in 2019 exclusively for the Apple Arcade, being one of the platform’s launch titles. It’s an incredibly aesthetically-pleasing little game that sees you building roads, motorways, roundabouts, bridges, and traffic lights in order to maintain a smooth traffic system and get colourful little cars from A to B.

After a wave of rave reviews for the title, Mini Motorways made its way to Nintendo Switch and PC/Mac in 2021, garnering it even more love and attention. This includes a nod from our own Luke Plunkett in his Best Games of 2021 list, which is very high praise.

Dinosaur Polo Club has been using their time wisely over the years, adding new cities to the title to keep in fresh, with cities like Lisbon and Portugal being added just last year. Now, a new city arrives in Mini Motorways as part of their Bridge to Busan update. You can probably guess the city based on the name.

Known as the “Summer Capital” of South Korea, Busan is “well renowned for its bustling ship ports and even busier streets” with “shopping and street festivals” all too prevalent. This, of course, makes it the perfect location for all your road-building fuckery.

According to the press release, the free update also comes with new challenges for those wanting a little more action in their road management lives in Daily Challenges, Weekly Challenges, and dedicated City Challenges for all maps.

I don’t know about any of you, but when I saw the name Bridge to Busan, my mind immediately went to Train to Busan, one of South Korea’s best film exports if not one of the best zombie movies of all time. That being said, Mini Motorways is simply no place for the spookies. It’s nice and chill.

You can get into the Bridge to Busan update now on all platforms including Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, and PC/Mac.