New Fantasy Life Trailer Has Me Going Donnie Thornberry Mode

We got a fuller look at Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time today in the Level-5 Vision 2023 showcase, which is great news for me personally. We also learned more about the newest Professor Layton game, but we’ve already talked about that. I want to talk about Fantasy Life.

The three-minute trailer goes over just what life looks like in Reveria, very specifically on an island. The island, as shown in the trailer, is yours to explore, decorate, terraform, and be a homeowner in. You can check out the full trailer down below.

When I first watched this trailer, I was elated. And then I watched it again. And again. And again, for good measure. As a YUUUUGE fan of Fantasy Life for the 3DS, I simply wanted to absorb as much information as I could about the new game. I have been manifesting this.

The first thing that I noticed is the potential for two more Lives to choose from. In Fantasy Life for the 3DS, one could choose between 12 different lives with the option to change between them and master them all. What I loved about this was that there were skills and gear that you’d get in one Life that would give you a leg-up in another Life, and I thought that was a great way to encourage jumping between them.

The lives we know about are as follows and are grouped into three types:

Combat Paladin Mercenary Hunter Magician

Gathering Miner Woodcutter Angler

Crafting Cook Blacksmith Carpenter Tailor Alchemist



However, as you can see in the screenshot below, there are two extra lives that are yet to be uncovered:

I’m definitely curious to find out what these lives are. Considering the Gathering type of Life has the least amount of Lives in it, perhaps they’ll fill it out a little more? I always started with the Crafting Lives first, with the Magician Life coming in at a close second, but I’m keen to give the new ones a go first.

And then there’s the world that you’ll be exploring. We return to Reveria, but this time we’re on an island. The explanation of what you can do on the island other than explore, fight monsters, and gather supplies sounded incredibly familiar. To be specific, it seems like Level-5 is taking a few leaves out of the big book of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Check out this screenshot below, which was taken from the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time website:

Shape the island. Create your town. Make your house your own. Plan your town. Terraform your island. I don’t know about you guys, but this screams Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And y’know what? Me likey.

While I believe that Animal Crossing works just fine as a simple life sim where you make friends with animals, the concept of an Animal Crossing kind of experience mixed with RPG elements where you can master a variety of different classes – *ahem* sorry, Lives – and fight monsters? That rocks hard.

Finally, there’s character customisation. Not much to say here other than that I love it. The original character customisation from the 3DS game was adorable, and they’ve stuck with it. I love this for me.

We only know that Fantasy Life i: The Girls Who Steals Time is coming this year, but I hope it’s soon. That being said, I’m happy to wait too. I’ve patiently waited since I finished Fantasy Life the year it was released, so what’re a few more months?