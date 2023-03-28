Tyr Voice Actor Hints At Another God Of War Adventure

Sounds like an NDA probably stopped Tyr voice actor Ben Prendergast from saying much else, but it sounds like Santa Monica Studio already has plans for more God of War.

According to Shark Games, a God of War retrospective panel at PAX East 2023 which included Ben Prendergast (voice actor for Tyr) and Shayna Moon (producer on God of War: Ragnarok) also included a small tidbit from Ben that goes a long way.

When discussing his role as Tyr in the God of War franchise, Ben mentions towards the end of his yarn that his performance in God of War: Ragnarok “isn’t the last you’ve seen of Tyr”. According to Shark Games writer Ethan Floyd, who was watching the panel at the time, the audience “left people whispering to each other in anticipation.”

Seemingly to avoid getting in any trouble with the higher-ups, Ben says later on that he “knows a little, but doesn’t know much” about the next God of War game in the franchise, and that he did indeed sign an NDA.

As somebody that got to chat with Ben, I can say with confidence that if anybody is going to be making a return to the God of War series, I do hope it’s him as Tyr. The man is very informed when it comes to not only God of War but also the lore of Tyr himself, which is cool to see!

The release of God of War: Ragnarok last year saw Santa Monica Studio unleash yet another banger into the video game world. It was the first God of War game I ever played, and it blew me away. I’m playing the 2018 title at the moment because I was so impressed! And I’m loving it!

It’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing the new God of War game in the series any time soon, as the last one was in 2022 and the one before that was in 2018, and it would be best for the team to not rush a good thing. That being said, it’s nice to hear a little something something.

That being said, the end of God of War: Ragnarok was incredibly open-ended, and could really go anywhere in terms of who the series decides to follow. We’ll just have to wait and see!