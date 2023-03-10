‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: March 10, 2023 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Kotaku Australia

Another week down, gang. Happy Friday.

And with Friday’s arrival, we must once again ask ourselves the week’s most important question: what are you playing this weekend?

This weekend, I plan to polish off the last of the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign and try to rally a few friends to brave the new Root of Nightmares raid. If you’re looking for good people to squad up with, make sure you stop by our official Kotaku Australia Discord and hit the looking-for-group channel.

If I can convince the usual squad to hop in on a Sea of Thieves adventure, I absolutely will. We’re in the last few days before the game gets that big new quality-of-life patch, and we’ve still got a few rows of the season pass to clear out.

Ruby tells me she’s going to be going hard on Paranormasight, but also wants to take a little time to play Pizza Tower and the Bayonetta Origins demo. She has had Paranormasight on the brain recently, chatting about it on both our own Kotaku Australia Podcast this week and over on friends-of-the-site Back Pocket just last night!

With that, over to you lot! What’s on for this weekend? Kicking off something new? Diving back into the pile of shame? Smashing out some Guilty Gear Strive because it just dropped on Game Pass? Let me know.

That’s a full lid for us this week. Thanks so much for hanging out with us again this week; we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week.

Cheers.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.