What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Another week down, gang. Happy Friday.

And with Friday’s arrival, we must once again ask ourselves the week’s most important question: what are you playing this weekend?

This weekend, I plan to polish off the last of the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign and try to rally a few friends to brave the new Root of Nightmares raid. If you’re looking for good people to squad up with, make sure you stop by our official Kotaku Australia Discord and hit the looking-for-group channel.

If I can convince the usual squad to hop in on a Sea of Thieves adventure, I absolutely will. We’re in the last few days before the game gets that big new quality-of-life patch, and we’ve still got a few rows of the season pass to clear out.

Ruby tells me she’s going to be going hard on Paranormasight, but also wants to take a little time to play Pizza Tower and the Bayonetta Origins demo. She has had Paranormasight on the brain recently, chatting about it on both our own Kotaku Australia Podcast this week and over on friends-of-the-site Back Pocket just last night!

With that, over to you lot! What’s on for this weekend? Kicking off something new? Diving back into the pile of shame? Smashing out some Guilty Gear Strive because it just dropped on Game Pass? Let me know.

That’s a full lid for us this week. Thanks so much for hanging out with us again this week; we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week.

Cheers.