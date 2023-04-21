Every Anime Movie Joining Crunchyroll In Australia And New Zealand In April

Crunchyroll is bringing some of the best new anime movies to the streaming service this April. Including some films that have only been available to stream in Japan.

Joining Crunchyroll’s huge lineup of anime movies this month is:

April 21

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond

A conspiracy is afoot in a town called Raja. Rimuru and his team get involved in the long-running conspiracy about the Queen of Raja and her powers. Rimuru and Benimaru also cross paths with Hiiro, another ogre survivor, and their bonds are put to the test.

To Every You I’ve Loved Before

In a world where traversing parallel worlds is the norm, relationships can be… different.

After his parents’ divorce, Koyomi Takasaki struggles to make friends in his new prep school. One day, his classmate Kazune Takigawa approaches him and tells him that she and Koyomi are lovers — in World Line 85.

To Me, The One Who Loved You

Koyomi Hidaka lives with his father after his parents’ divorce. His father works at a research institute and it’s here that he meets Shiori Satou. Koyomi and Shiori quickly develop feelings for one another, but so do their parents. Unfortunately for them, their parents end up getting married. To stop themselves becoming stepsiblings, Koyomi and Shiori travel to a parallel universe where they can be together.

April 28

Mobile Suit Gundam Cucuruz Doan’s Island

The Mobile Suit Gundam art style is always fantastic and it looks great in the new film, too.

Mobile Suit pilot Amuro Ray and his team have been stranded on a remote island after a covert mission goes wrong. They were sent to the Island of No Return to clear out the enemy, but instead find a group of children and a mecha attack. While figuring out how to get the battalion and the children off the strange island, Amuro meets a strange man — Cucuroz Doan.

Fun Fact: this film is a retelling of Mobile Suit Gundam‘s missing episode 15.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie

The genius high-schooler Futaro has helped the five quintuplets throughout high school. As they near the end of their final year and the final school festival approaches, the five sisters and Futaro attempt to figure out their futures. Futaro spends his time thinking about his feelings for each quintuplet and what the future will hold for him.

And with that, Crunchyroll’s library of anime grows even bigger. I’ll definitely be checking out the parallel universe movies this weekend. Let us know if you’ll be watching anything in the comments.