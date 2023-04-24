A Lego Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet Set Appears To Have Leaked Online

Images of an upcoming Lego Pac-Man arcade cabinet set have seemingly leaked online.

The images, which are now doing the rounds on Lego Twitter and other brickhead leaker sites, show a set that comprises the top half of the classic Midway cabinet. The familiar yellow cabinet, later replicated by arcade-at-home companies like Arcade1Up and Arcade Rewind, is considered one of the all-time greats. Instantly recognisable thanks to its unique colour palette, this new Lego set might be only way die-hard fans can bring a piece of Pac-Man’s arcade history into their homes.

Pricing appears to have been set at $US269.99 (so expect closer to $400 in Australia, closer to that of the Lego Bowser set) and it reportedly weighs in at 2650 pieces. The pictures appear to show a small screen on the cabinet, featuring the classic game. The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set also featured a TV with Super Mario Bros. on it that could be rotated with a constructed internal mechanism. I wouldn’t be surprised if you can actually move Pac-Man and the ghosts around once the set is complete.

The Lego Pac-Man set is the latest in a run of major video game gets for the Danish toymaker. The Nintendo license has resulted in the very popular Super Mario line of action sets, and some of Lego’s most popular big-ticket sets in recent years. It’s reported that a Legend of Zelda set will finally drop later this year, but it’s been a minute since the leaked screenshots circulated.