ScribbleTaku 2

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: April 14, 2023 at 4:26 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello and welcome back to the circus! We hope you’re enjoying the clown show!

The last time we had ScribbleTaku, it was for a game that isn’t out just yet. A game that’s just as much about shooting as it is about kicking. It’s Anger Foot!

I’ve actually given the Anger Foot demo a go, and it’s shaping up to be a ‘most anticipated game’ for me this year. If you’d like to give it a go too, you can check it out here!

The winner of this round is Mad Danny, although anything that comes with feet also comes with a host of great answers so shouts out to everybody for the great content.

Alright, what’s this next one?

