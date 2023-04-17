Snacktaku: The Big Daddy’s Dead Island 2 Burgers Are Hell-A Nice

Hey, did you know that Dead Island 2 is finally coming out this week? Isn’t that crazy? Y’know what else is crazy? Big Daddy’s Burger Bar in Newtown, Sydney has a specially curated menu dedicated to Dead Island 2 going at the moment and invited me to eat their meat and rejoice in their gory glory. This is my experience.

I decided to partake in the experience with my partner as there was a deep shame inside of me at the thought of sitting in a Big Daddy Booth alone with two burgers and a serving of loaded fries. On top of that, I truly believe in my heart of hearts that eating two full burgers and a serving of loaded fries would have me going into cardiac arrest. And I wouldn’t come back like a zombie. I would stay down.

So there we were, looking around at the sensory overload that is Big Daddy’s Burger Bar, and here are some of the decorations that we saw.

Big Daddy’s Dead Island 2 Burger Bar Decoration Bonzanza

This big ol’ sign greets you right at the entrance. It’s a nice little reminder that you are about to enter the danger zone. Don’t worry, there’s no real danger. That is, of course, unless you are gluten or lactose intolerant.

If you look to your left from here, you’ll see this big-ass poster. As well as this, there are some neat mirror decals and window stripping. It’s very much a video game marketing moment. As well, there are people dressed as zombies that walk around the restaurant and hand out flyers outside, and I heard more than one person get spooked. The zombie Deliveroo driver is a good one, especially since that company is so, so dead.

But my favourite part has to be this guy.

This is my guy right here. This is the coolest guy I’ve ever seen in my whole life. I would spend the rest of my life happily chilling with this dude. In fact, I can imagine myself going on a road trip with this guy. The road trip would be full of whacky adventures and misadventures, and we’d grow closer as the journey went on until we eventually drove off a cliff. Rest in piss.

Alright, enough of the surroundings. What about the food?

The tasty taste test

As you can see from the menu shown above, there’s a good bit of food to choose from! A little bit of everything! We got a meat burger, a chicken burger, a chilli dog, some nachos, and a veggie burger, with all of them coming with fries sans the nachos. I gotta say, $16 for a double patty burger with fries in this economy is pretty good! Speaking of fries, we got two different loaded fries here with the option to add Mac & Cheese, and then there are some nice shakes too.

Now, I didn’t order everything off the menu. I would be leaving the restaurant with a tummy ache and meat blindness. Nobody wants that. As well, I didn’t want to be one of those folks that order one of everything from the menu and only take a single bite of each thing for the sake of this yarn. I’m not a professional food critic, I’m just some guy. I’m also a firm hater of wasting food! It’s not how I was raised!

I decided to order Burger ’66 and Carla’s Charred Chicken Burger, as well as a serving of Jacob’s Slayer Fries. Thankfully, having my partner with me meant that we went halfsies on both burgers and shared the fries, opting to get no fries with the burgers. This way, we wouldn’t get the dreaded meat sweats upon leaving the venue. I thought about getting one of the milkshakes, but that would’ve ended badly.

The burgers, in my opinion, were both very reasonable in size. I noticed that Burger ’66 didn’t have the branding on the bun as it does in promotional imagery, but at the end of the day it doesn’t change how the burger tastes. The little American flags are a cute little touch, and both burgers had this absolutely BONKERS sauce on them. The sauce wasn’t really spicy, but had a nice smokey taste. There are other special sauces to add if you’re looking for that extra spice, though.

As for the Big Daddy’s Dead Island 2 burgers themselves, they were both really yummy! They didn’t blow me away, suck me off, and send me into another dimension, but I never expect a burger to do that. I’m a firm believer in my current life that a good burger shouldn’t make you feel like you’re about to die. I’m tired of seeing those gimmick burgers that you can’t even get your mouth around. They’re dumb. Burgers don’t need to be too crazy.

The Burger ’66 is a very good double cheeseburger that is smash burger-adjacent and perfectly juicy. Then there’s the chicken burger, and that’s what I was freakin’ talkin’ about. The chicken burger rocked. The chicken was real nice and crunchy, and the chipotle mayo went really well with the Hell-A special sauce. Also, the charcoal bun is very goth, which I appreciated.

Then there were the fries. I’m a curly fries appreciator, and any time there are curly fries on any menu, I will jump on it. While I would’ve liked a little more of the cheese sauce and the bacon on these bad boys, I cannot deny that they were still freakin’ delicious. It’s hard to go wrong with curly fries, let alone loaded fries with cheese and bacon. It’s just a nice little treat.

Part of me definitely wishes I got a milkshake. I know, I know, I would probably regret it and would be on the floor rocking back and forth in the fetal position after drinking one. But damn, they sound delicious. Oh well, there’s always next time!

I will say, if you’re looking for a perfectly good American-style burger meal and you’re a Dead Island tragic, Big Daddy’s Burger Bar will have the Dead Island 2 menu available until April 23rd at the Newtown location. If you’re a Sydney-sider, give it a go! And hey, if you don’t want to leave the house lest you get attacked by a flesh-eating monster, you can order in too!

As for Dead Island 2, it’ll be out this Friday, April 21st on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.