Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast Wear Their Characters To Opening Night

The stars of The Super Mario Bros. Movie were out Saturday night for the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, with some of them sporting outfits inspired by their video game characters. Sadly, not all of the A-list celebrities’ fits were created equal, so we’ll be ranking each actor by how well their clothes personified their video-game counterparts.

Seth Rogen

Photo: Leon Bennett, Getty Images

On the bottom, we have Seth Rogen. Much like his performance as Donkey Kong in the Super Mario Bros. trailers, Rogen kinda just showed up to the world premiere as his pedestrian self without adding any pomp or circumstance to his garments. In fact, the only thing the professional weed enjoyer wore was a grey suit jacket and pants with a plain white T-shirt and white sneakers.

That being said, Rogen’s fit is not a bad look by any stretch of the imagination. But I don’t think I’m alone in thinking that Rogen would’ve turned even more heads if he wore a gorilla suit like the old-school WWE wrestler Giant Gonzalez and a giant-arse tie to bring the whole Donkey Kong look together. Commit to the bit, Rogen.

Chris Pratt & Charlie Day

Image: Kotaku / Valerie Macon / Kayla Oaddams, Getty Images

And next, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day. In the same spirit of minimalistic fashion sensibilities, Mario and Luigi actors Chris Pratt and Charlie Day kept things exceedingly simple by wearing red and green suits to the screening. However, just like the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it fashion sensibilities of a Uniqlo-branded anime T-shirt, Pratt and Day’s attire had the names of their characters engraved inside of their suit jackets.

Hands down, these fits are leagues more impressive than the graphic T-shirt, blue jeans, and a suit jacket video game developers have a penchant for wearing to big events. However, Day and Pratt’s suits still left a lot to be desired considering they’re portraying Nintendo’s iconic duo. I would’ve accepted them showing up wearing matching overalls and oversized caps.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo: Valerie Macon, Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy, as the kids say, ate and left no crumbs with her snazzy Princess Peach-inspired outfit. Homegirl wore a Christian Dior jumpsuit comparable to the racing suit her highness is seen wearing during the snippets of racing along Rainbow Road we’ve seen from the Super Mario trailers. Peep the stars on her boots and the knuckle padding on her gloves. Similar to Anya Taylor-Joy never having played video games as a kid, Anya don’t play no games when it comes to leaving her costars in the dust with her fashion sensibilities. We have no choice but to bend the knee.

Jack Black

Image: Kotaku / Kayla Oaddams, Getty Images

At the top of the pyramid, going three for three, is Jack Black. Thankfully, unlike his revealing appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Black didn’t let his Bob-ombs hang at the Super Mario Bros. world premiere. Instead, Black attended the screening in a custom-made Bowser suit with a fiery design near the cuffs of his jacket and pants, and spikes protruding from his back. Jack Black can do no wrong.

The Super Mario Bros. movie hits theatres on April 5.