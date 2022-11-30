The Mario Bros Movie Trailer Is Packed With Easter Eggs. Here’s What People Have Found So Far

If you watched today’s second trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie and felt the weight of the easter eggs contained within it, you’re not the only one. Since it dropped on YouTube this morning, fans have been pulling the trailer apart frame by frame, looking for characters and familiar locations. Here’s every Super Mario Bros Movie easter egg the internet has uncovered so far.

An actual Mushroom Kingdom world map

LOOK AT THE MUSHROOM KINGDOM, SARASA LAND, YOSHI ISLAND, THIS GOES SO HARD!

Mario Kart (obviously)

HOLY FUCK THE SUPER MARIO MOVIE IS GIVING US RAINBOW ROAD?! MOVIE OF THE YEAR IDC!!

Cranky Kong

Why does Cranky getting to sit on a throne with a crown on his head while he watches Mario get pummeled legitimately feel like the only way the real character would agree to appear in the #SuperMarioBrosMovie?

Diddy, Funky, and Kiddy Kong

FUNKY DIDDY AND KIDDY KONG ARE HERE TOO!?

Diddy (again), Dixie, and Swanky Kong

Swanky, Dixie, and Diddy Kong! I repeat. SWANKY KONG HAS BEEN SIGHTED IN 2022.

Fire flowers and Fire Peach

Tanooki Mario

Pauline

A better look at Pauline in the #supermariobrosmovie

Yoshi’s Island

This very pointed mention of Galaxies that is definitely from the end of the movie

Wait so, Peach mentioned galaxies… is Rosalina gonna show up? 👀

We'll update this piece as new Super Mario Bros Movie easter eggs arrive.