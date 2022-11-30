See Games Differently

The Mario Bros Movie Trailer Is Packed With Easter Eggs. Here’s What People Have Found So Far

Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

If you watched today’s second trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie and felt the weight of the easter eggs contained within it, you’re not the only one. Since it dropped on YouTube this morning, fans have been pulling the trailer apart frame by frame, looking for characters and familiar locations. Here’s every Super Mario Bros Movie easter egg the internet has uncovered so far.

An actual Mushroom Kingdom world map

 

Mario Kart (obviously)

 

Cranky Kong

Diddy, Funky, and Kiddy Kong

Diddy (again), Dixie, and Swanky Kong

Fire flowers and Fire Peach

Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

Tanooki Mario

Image: Kotaku Australia

Pauline

Yoshi’s Island

Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

This very pointed mention of Galaxies that is definitely from the end of the movie

We’ll update this piece as new Super Mario Bros Movie easter eggs arrive. Have you seen any we should add? Let us know!

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

