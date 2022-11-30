The Mario Bros Movie Trailer Is Packed With Easter Eggs. Here’s What People Have Found So Far

If you watched today’s second trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie and felt the weight of the easter eggs contained within it, you’re not the only one. Since it dropped on YouTube this morning, fans have been pulling the trailer apart frame by frame, looking for characters and familiar locations. Here’s every Super Mario Bros Movie easter egg the internet has uncovered so far.
An actual Mushroom Kingdom world map
LOOK AT THE MUSHROOM KINGDOM, SARASA LAND, YOSHI ISLAND, THIS GOES SO HARD!#supermariobrosmovie pic.twitter.com/KKvfsbCQzE
Mario Kart (obviously)
HOLY FUCK THE SUPER MARIO MOVIE IS GIVING US RAINBOW ROAD?! MOVIE OF THE YEAR IDC!! #SuperMarioMovie #SuperMarioBrosMovie pic.twitter.com/GMOY3zRERA
Cranky Kong
Why does Cranky getting to sit on a throne with a crown on his head while he watches Mario get pummeled legitimately feel like the only way the real character would agree to appear in the #SuperMarioBrosMovie? pic.twitter.com/Ky1Nv4T0MD
Diddy, Funky, and Kiddy Kong
FUNKY DIDDY AND KIDDY KONG ARE HERE TOO!? #supermariobrosmovie pic.twitter.com/B5S6k5HMgM
Diddy (again), Dixie, and Swanky Kong
Swanky, Dixie, and Diddy Kong! I repeat. SWANKY KONG HAS BEEN SIGHTED IN 2022.#SuperMarioBrosMovie https://t.co/W750cz41s6 pic.twitter.com/kKIET1iURh
Fire flowers and Fire Peach
Tanooki Mario
Pauline
A better look at Pauline in the #supermariobrosmovie pic.twitter.com/Zbz0s4sktu
Yoshi’s Island
This very pointed mention of Galaxies that is definitely from the end of the movie
Wait so, Peach mentioned galaxies… is Rosalina gonna show up? 👀#supermariobrosmovie pic.twitter.com/0imlhYUtjJ
We’ll update this piece as new Super Mario Bros Movie easter eggs arrive. Have you seen any we should add? Let us know!
