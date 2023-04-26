Would You Pay $12,499 For A Gaming Desktop?

You’ve probably seen this headline and something kinda like this hero picture before. You might be getting deja vu right now, actually.

That’s because we’ve pretty much been here before. It’s another expensive gaming PC.

Humble bargain hunters that we are here on Kotaku Australia, I was looking through the JB Hi-Fi website for a deal or two for you folks. If you’re lucky, there’s a possibility some of those JB Hi-Fi clearance games are still hanging around, but I couldn’t be completely sure after the gigantic number of you that read our post on that last week. Anywho, I saw that there was a stocktake sale going on, and there was some gaming stuff in the mix as well.

In a funny string of events, I found myself falling into a situation similar to the one David found himself in just two weeks ago. So consider this a sequel to that article, as MSI is again coming in hot with another high-end gaming product. Witness the MSI MEG Trident X2 13NUI-007AU Gaming Desktop, an asymmetrical prefab desktop that packs a mighty punch. Oh, and it has a price tag of $12,499. It’s on sale for $9,374, though! That’s pretty good, right?

Let me make this clear. You’re just paying for the desktop here. So what exactly does that get you, then? Let’s have a look at the specs from the JB Hi-Fi page:

Intel Core i9-13900KF processor (32MB Cache, up to 5.8GHz)

2TB m.2 SSD storage with 64GB DDR5 RAM

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6 graphics

1 x HDMI port

7 x USB-A ports

3 x USB-C ports

Bluetooth v5.2

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211

MSI AIO Liquid Cooling

Windows 11 Home operating system

Now, I can’t say that I know a whole lot about the inner workings of gaming laptops and desktops. Any time I see these numbers and letters in a name for a product, I simply go “Damn, that’s crazy”, and fall into a visual migraine for the next 10-20 minutes. In saying that, I decided to show David, and he was also very surprised about the price of this big ol’ thing.

As of writing, the MSI MEG Trident 4090 is the most expensive gaming desktop listed on the website. The only other one that comes close is also from MSI, and is the next step down at 4080. Hell, that $10K gaming laptop was also MSI. So why is it so expensive?

The way I see it, it seems like these big boys are built-to-order. They’ve got all the biggest and bestest bits and bobs that one could ask for in a gaming PC, and they’ve done all the busy work for you. Sure, you could probably build something like this yourself with all those inner workings for around $8000, but they’re probably betting on the fact that you can’t be bothered. Also, it looks like an evil lair!

And then, as David mentioned regarding the laptop, MSI knows that not everybody is going to buy this. It’s kinda like those Loewe low-poly clothes that I personally believe look not only ugly but also like something that one would buy from JayJays in the mid 2000’s, except that they’re literally thousands of dollars. It’s luxury. It’s status. It’s for the gamers drowning in money.

Would I buy this? No. I don’t have that kind of money, and the thought of spending that much money at once on only a part of a gaming setup makes me feel dizzy. Would you?