Lego’s Newest Set Is A RadPac-Man Arcade Machine Made Up Of 2600+ Pieces

The unending war between Pac-Man and ghosts continues, but this time in the form of a massive Lego set recreating a Pac-Man arcade cabinet, complete with moving parts, a light-up coin slot, buttons, and more.

Pac-Man x Lego

Announced on May 22, Lego’s next Icons set is Pac-Man Arcade (10323) a new 2,651-piece set due to be released on June 1 for LEGO VIP rewards members and then June 4 for everybody else. The new arcade-themed set will cost $US270 ($375), which isn’t the priciest set ever, but it’s still a lotta quarters. Luckily, this new Pac-Man Lego set seems worth the price, as it has some cool features.

Chomp your way back to the 80's with the new LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade! Ready! Build! Play! pic.twitter.com/ZlvhV5KLVc — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 22, 2023

Pac-Man’s ghosts are here, too

For starters, the set comes with some lovely and large brick-built models of Pac-Man himself as well as ghosts Blinky and Clyde. You can spin these models to have the famous little puck chasing the ghosts or the ghosts pursuing Pac-Man. This neat display can attach to the top of the arcade machine model or can be displayed separately.

Photo: Lego

The Pac-Man Lego arcade machine is cool

As for the actual arcade machine build itself, it features pushable buttons, a joystick, and even a coin slot that actually lights up. The arcade machine also includes a crank that can be turned to simulate Pac-Man running around the board, collecting dots, and dodging ghosts. If you flip the machine around you can find a back panel that can be removed and inside is a fun Easter egg: A young woman playing a small Pac-Man arcade machine. I assume this is accurate and every Pac-Man machine in the world contains a tiny person playing a mini arcade machine. Please don’t tell me otherwise.

Photo: Lego

Lego continues its video game crossovers

In the press release announcing this new Pac-Man/Lego crossover, set designer Sven Franic said that it was a “delight” to recreate the famous arcade game.

“We are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring classic gaming experiences to life,” said Franic, “Our team of talented designers worked tirelessly to capture the essence of the beloved PAC-MAN arcade machine in brick form, from PAC-MAN himself to the colourful, maze-like environment he inhabits. Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind LEGO creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style.”

Photo: Lego

Pac-Man’s odd connection to Lego

Photo: Lego

Oddly, Pac-Man publisher Bandai Namco says that the character’s iconic yellow colour was actually inspired by the vibrant colour of Lego’s yellow bricks. This is a new piece of Pac-Man lore for me!

Photo: Lego

Photo: Lego

Photo: Lego

