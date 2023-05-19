Mortal Kombat 1’s DLC Fighters Seem To Have Leaked

According to a now-deleted Amazon listing for the recently revealed Mortal Kombat 1, it appears as if some popular (and violent) superheroes will be joining the upcoming fighting game’s character roster via DLC.

Officially announced on May 18, after weeks of teases and rumours, Mortal Kombat 1 is the next major instalment in the long-running ultraviolent fighting game series. As the name implies, the entire franchise is being rebooted (again) with developer NetherRealm Studios taking the opportunity to reimagine its iconic fighters. It was also confirmed yesterday that, just like prior modern Mortal Kombat entries, this new one is going to receive post-release DLC characters. However, we don’t have to wait to find out who these new characters are, as what appears to be the full first wave of names has seemingly leaked online via an Amazon Italy listing.

Who are the leaked Mortal Kombat 1 DLC characters?

Based on the now-tweaked Amazon listing (h/t VGC), the upcoming DLC fighters will be Peacemaker, Homelander, Omni-Man, Ermac, Takeda, and Quan Chi.

Peacemaker, Homelander, and Omni-Man are all guest characters from outside Mortal Kombat. Omni-Man is most famously from Amazon Prime’s animated superhero show Invincible, which is based on the comic series of the same name. Homelander is from The Boys, another superhero show based on a comic series that also airs on Amazon Prime. And Peacemaker is a DC anti-hero/villain who recently starred in a TV show and was portrayed by John Cena.

These leaked characters line up with earlier reporting that claimed Homelander and Peacemaker were going to be added to the game after release. The other leaked DLC characters are Mortal Kombat fighters who have appeared in past games.

Kotaku has contacted publisher WB Games and NetherRealm Studios about the leaked DLC fighters.

Of course, WB Games has yet to confirm these are in fact the actual DLC characters coming to the game sometime after its September 2023 release. But based on past reporting and the speed with which the leaked info was scrubbed from Amazon, it seems very likely that this is indeed the first batch of DLC characters for Mortal Kombat 1.