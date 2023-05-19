ScribbleTaku 2

‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Published 2 hours ago: May 19, 2023 at 4:00 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hi everybody! Hope your week has been filled with just the right amount of Zelda for you, be it lots or none.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was another title that is yet to be released, but has been getting a lot of traction on TikTok for its goofy-lookin’ tone. It’s Mr. Sleepy Man and you can give the demo a go on Steam!

In an incredibly rare turn of events, NOBODY got this one! NOBODY! WOW! Perhaps it was a little too much of a deep-cut.

This next one shouldn’t be like that, though. What’s this game?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • Well, it would appear there is just one Pikmin. Pikmin, One.
    My guess is this is a reference to one of the three Pikmin that appear in the Super Nintendo World theme park. Not a game at all, very sneaky Ruby.

    Reply

  • Well I missed the cutoff for Pikmin this time, so I’ll say Botanicula as a contingency in case the obvious answer turns out to be a trick. 😎

    Reply
