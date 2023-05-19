ScribbleTaku 2

Hi everybody! Hope your week has been filled with just the right amount of Zelda for you, be it lots or none.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was another title that is yet to be released, but has been getting a lot of traction on TikTok for its goofy-lookin’ tone. It’s Mr. Sleepy Man and you can give the demo a go on Steam!

In an incredibly rare turn of events, NOBODY got this one! NOBODY! WOW! Perhaps it was a little too much of a deep-cut.

This next one shouldn’t be like that, though. What’s this game?