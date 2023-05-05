‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Sony Changes Mind, Starts Selling Spider-Man Remastered On PS5

Published 1 hour ago: May 5, 2023 at 1:38 pm -
Image: PlayStation, Insomniac

You can now buy Spider-Man Remastered on the PS5 PlayStation Store. That might take you by surprise — “David, are you saying we couldn’t buy it before? A remaster of one of the PS4’s most popular titles? One of the highest selling video games of all time? We could buy that?”

That’s right. Up until yesterday, Spider-Man Remastered was part of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on PS5. Because it was incentivising preorders and sales at the time of Miles’s launch, Sony wasn’t letting PS4 players upgrade their copy to the Remastered version on PS5. Further, it said at the time that it had no plans to release Spider-Man Remastered as a separate title.

Except then it did — on PC.

Sony has obviously changed its mind on all fronts. With the sequel rumoured to arrive before the year is out, and thinking (correctly) that people will want to replay the original before then, Sony had a few moves it needed to make.

That process began with removing Spider-Man from the PlayStation Plus platform, which set the table for this release. Why give the game away as part of a monthly sub when you can shake a few bucks out of the handful of people that still haven’t bought it? Further, upgrades have also been switched on. If you own a copy of Spider-Man on PS4 and would like to upgrade it to the graphically superior Remastered version on PS5, that’ll be $US10. Those that own Spider-Man: Miles Morales can also still get Remastered by upgrading to the Ultimate Edition.

For the record, I called this play back in April:

You can find Spider-Man Remastered for PS5 on the PlayStation Store here. If you somehow haven’t played it before, genuinely, enjoy. It’s great.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

