Seems Like Venom’s Voice Actor Just Spilled The Beans On Spider-Man 2’s Release Date

Veteran voice actor Tony Todd appears to have spilled the beans on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and its still-unannounced release date.

Sony has publicly planted a Fall 2023 release date (that’s Spring, for those of us that don’t live in the Northern Hemisphere). Beyond that, Sony has been about as cagey as it usually is around a major exclusive. Todd, for all intents and purposes, appears to either not know or perhaps care that the video game industry operates under a pall of ludicrous, Cold War-style cloak-and-dagger secrecy.

In response to a tweet from an excited fan who said the game couldn’t come soon enough, Todd, who plays fan favourite villain Venom in the game, replied that he was expecting a Spider-Man 2 release date in September. As if that wasn’t enough, he then went on to lay out part of PlayStation’s marketing roadmap. “Massive publicity stunt coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold onto your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary.”

It’s kind of refreshing to see someone on the inside simply throw the information out there as they understand it. Todd has almost certainly signed an NDA around his involvement in the game, but perhaps he didn’t think it covered the details in this discussion, or (again) maybe he just doesn’t give a damn?

Marvel’s Spider-Man became the biggest-ever hit in PlayStation’s library of exclusives, selling over 30 million copies across platforms by June last year. The sequel, which introduces Spidey’s arch-villain Venom, has been at the top of many a PS5 owner’s list of most anticipated titles since it was announced last year. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t the only superhero game in development at Insomniac either. The studio remains hard at work on Marvel’s Wolverine, a new game starring Marvel’s crankiest, hairiest hero. Whether Wolvie will make an appearance in Spider-Man 2 remains a mystery for now, but we’d put it squarely in the Safe Bet column.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to PlayStation Australia about Todd’s comments and we will update this piece if they respond.

Update 8:51 am AEDT: Todd appears to have realised that he might have goofed it up big time.