16 Tabletop RPGS That Have Legend Of Zelda Vibes

Nintendo is (very likely) never going to release that Legend of Zelda tabletop roleplaying game that Critical Role played a few weeks ago, but you know what, that’s probably a good thing. And besides! We have tons of TTRPGs that are out or in production right now that are either inspired by the Legend of Zelda or have that epic, exploration-focused, heroic vibe. Grab the Master Sword, and let’s go!

Monster Care Squad

“Monster Care Squad is a tabletop roleplaying game set in the tranquil world of Ald-Amura. The peaceful state of the world is threatened when a mysterious poison known as the False Gold finds its way into the veins of the world’s Monsters, causing terrible, maddening Wounds, which drive these incredible beings into uncontrollable rages. The once unbreakable bond of harmony and respect between Humans and Monsters is on the brink of collapse, and it’s up to you and your allies to set things right.”

Forgotten Ballad

“Forgotten Ballad is a minimalist Adventure Game — TTRPG if you prefer — heavily inspired by The Legend Of Zelda series and the OSR movement. This is an expanded version of the one-page game pamphlet with optional rules, little more detail, and more content to build your games. Its simple system is built around the characters’ items and inventory, encouraging creativity and exploration based on how the players describe their approach to problems.”

Check out the one-page pamphlet and the supplement, The Legend of Forbidden Song by Leonardo Azevedo.

Courage

“Courage is a solo RPG using the Carta System to create a dungeon-crawling experience inspired by games from The Legend Of Zelda series. You’ll play as the recently awoken Hero of Courage, exploring Dungeons and gathering power for your final confrontation against evil incarnate.”

The Stone Forest

“The Stone Forest is an adventure location meant to give you a brief overview of an area. It includes random encounters, key character profiles, a hex map, and an overview of Hornbright Hall: the Demon King’s stolen lair. The pamphlet is system neutral, there are no stats or specific game mechanics used. It’s all about the story!”

The Door Locks Behind You

“The Door Locks Behind You is a tabletop role-playing game for 2-5 players including one game master. The game strives to recreate the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda series in an old school TTRPG context by using an item-focused system that puts player ingenuity and resource management at the forefront.”

Break!!

“Break!! is inspired by anime, manga, classic role-playing games and NES-era video games. The game’s skeleton will be familiar to anyone who’s slung a d20 before, but the game’s eclectic mix of inspirations will provide you with a very different fantasy experience. Simple rules that still allow for interesting options in play. Perform elaborate, collaborative stunts in combat or use the Battlefield features to your advantage. Or why not charm, intimidate or talk your way through a challenge using Negotiation.”

Heroes of Hyrule

“Heroes of Hyrule is a fan-made tabletop RPG that is set in the world of Hyrule from the Legend of Zelda series. Players take on the role of character in Hyrule investigating and exploring the land. It is set in the years before the rise of Ganon, but is designed to systemize the world of Zelda and allow you to play whatever story you might want.”

Colostle

“Colostle is a rulebook and setting for an adventure in the impossible roomlands of the Colostle, a castle so huge that whole continents, oceans, and mountain ranges sit within its rooms. Use a standard deck of playing cards and check your draws against prompts and rules in the book to see what you discover on your adventures, and then write of your exploits and legend in a journal!”

It’s Dangerous to Go Alone

“Ganon’s up to no good, and you’ve been chosen by the Goddesses to take him down. Grab a sword, get your friends – it’s dangerous to go alone! Fifty-plus volunteers contributed to this fan-made tabletop roleplaying game based in the Legend of Zelda lore. The system is fairly simple, using a variation on Dungeon World’s 2d6 dice mechanics and customisable character growth. It’s completely stand-alone, with plenty of supplementary material, loot, maps, bestiary, NPCs, and more.”

Two Stand to Fall

“Two Stand To Fall is a solo storytelling game about people who would sacrifice for each other, in the face of a world that seeks their destruction. Perhaps they live, in spite of the world. Perhaps they die, and are forever separated. But there is a chance you both will come out alive. Therefore, you must try.

“Play involves moving across a map and answering prompts as you travel. Your answers will slowly flesh out the world around your character: who they are, who their partner is, why this bond is so important — and inevitably, why they would throw away their hard-won safety to challenge the Crisis once more.”

Dust of the Travelled Road

“Dust of the Travelled Road is a collaborative storytelling game for 2-4 players about venturing into the unknown, discovering new things, and letting your experiences change you. It is also a game about a small group of travellers on the Road to stranger places, and the bonds you forge along the way.”

Heroes of Cerulea

“Heroes of Cerulea is an adventure tabletop role-playing game where you explore dungeons, fight monsters, solve puzzles, gather keys, find new items, and defeat bosses.”

Ryne

“Ryne is a wild fantasy TTRPG about communities holding things together, in a world that is falling apart. Nothing here is stable, but it is filled with wonder — villages pulled by moss-furred beasts, rivers that run up mountains, trees that glow in the moonlight, and, always, a shambling colossus on the horizon.”

Season of the Moth

“Season of the Moth is a TTRPG zine about the mysterious and whimsical Beacon Isle and its fantastical inhabitants. Based on the likes of Breath of the Wild, Eastshade, and The Hobbit, Season of the Moth is both a gentle and strange setting to drop into your world for exploration, as well as a toolbox of new spells and player options to dig into as you see fit.”

The Archon Ruins

“The Archon Ruins is a system-agnostic microsetting for tabletop adventure games. Here you play as treasure hunters in a place full of mysterious magic, dangerous conflict, and pottery creatures! The zine is written for two styles of gameplay: those who enjoy using minimalist rulesets with lots of improvised rulings, and friendly tables without a Game Master.”

Brave Zenith

“Brave Zenith is a post-fantasy tabletop RPG, set in a world inspired by Brazilian culture and long summer nights playing JRPGs on a pirated PS1. With a set of simple interpretative rules that focus on player creativity and imagination, explore the ruined world of pastpresent, meet colourful (and deadly) creatures, see the sights of the Second City, partake in delicious Monkey Oil, and become an adventurer:”