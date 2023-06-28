Official Minecraft Subreddit Shuts Down, Says ‘We No Longer Feel Reddit Is An Appropriate Place’

As protests continue over on Reddit, the world’s largest community forum that is now inexplicably being turned into an engine for shareholder-driven greed, one of its biggest gaming subreddits has announced that it will be leaving the platform for good.

The official Minecraft subreddit, r/minecraft, a community that at the time of posting has 7.4 million members (making it one of the site’s largest), has announced that it is closing down and that, having served as an incredibly useful place not just for discussion but for tech support and changelogs as well, will now be asking users to contact them directly on their website (or social media) instead.

Mojang’s Mikael Hedberg wrote the post, which reads:

As you have no doubt heard by now, Reddit management introduced changes recently that have led to rule and moderation changes across many subreddits. Because of these changes, we no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to. We want to thank you for all the feedback and discussion you’ve participated in in past changelog threads. You are of course welcome to post unofficial update threads going forward, and if you want to reach the team with feedback about the game, please visit our feedback site at feedback.minecraft.net or contact us on one of our official social media channels.

We’re only a few years removed from companies closing down their own internal support and moving their forums to places like Reddit and, less usefully, Discord. To see them already have to start moving this stuff back in-house is as sure a sign as ever that the ‘Enshittification’ of platforms like Reddit, TikTok, YouTube and Twitch is now very much in full swing, and that as useful as their reach has been for people (and games and companies) over the years, as they each collapse under the weight of their own greed it only goes to show the only websites and forums you can ever rely on are your own.