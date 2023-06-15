‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Far Cry 6 Is Coming To PS Plus Games Catalogue

Emily Spindler

Published 31 mins ago: June 15, 2023 at 2:50 pm
Image: Ubisoft / Reply Game Studios / Eidos-Montréal / Kotaku

It’s been a year since the release of the new tiered PlayStation Plus tiered subscription system, and to celebrate, Sony has announced a number of new titles joining the game catalogue, as well as upcoming plans for cloud streaming of supported PS5 titles for Premium tier members (unfortunately still unavailable for us Australian subscribers). 

It looks like going forward Sony won’t be seeking to match the Xbox Game Pass offer with regular day one access to games on PlayStation. Instead, according to Sony’s head of subscriptions Nick Maguire, they’re opting to bring “games a bit later in the life cycle” to the Game Catalogue, with launch day access similar to games like Stray in 2022 an occasional thing depending on whether opportunities to do so crop up.

Despite the lack of many super fresh titles in the newest PlayStation Plus Catalogue Update – with the exception of the new TMNT beat ’em up – there’s still some cool games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue next week (June 20) for the PS Plus Deluxe and Extra tiers:

  • Far Cry 6
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 
  • Rogue Legacy 2 
  • Inscryption
  • Soulstice 
  • Tacoma 
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 
  • Killing Floor 2 
  • My Friend Peppa Pig
  • DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
  • The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
  • Elex 2 Classics Catalogue (Deluxe)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
  • Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator
  • A Hat in Time
  • Carto
  • Forager
  • Dodgeball Academia
  • The Wild at Heart
  • Redout 2
  • Thief
  • MX vs ATV Legends
  • PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay!
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill
PlayStation Plus June games
Image: Sony

Deluxe tier PlayStation Plus members will also get access to the following games through the Classics Collection:

  • Killzone: Liberation (PSP)
  • Worms (PS1)
  • Herc’s Adventures (PS1)

Are you excited to play any of the new additions to the catalogue?

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. The Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Emily Spindler

Emily Spindler is a writer for Kotaku Australia.

