The Cutest, Weirdest and Downright Best(est) Little Guys In Anime

Cast your mind back 6 months. It was the 16th of December, 2022. A warm day. Ruby Innes (rest in pepperonis) had just written an article titled ‘The Weirdest Looking Guys In Video Games Of 2022’. In addition, Kotaku Australia has published a variety of articles on little guys in video games. This is great because everyone loves little guys.

We need to take it further, though. The little guys in anime don’t get enough credit. Here are the cutest, weirdest and downright best(est) little guys in anime:

Kyuubey (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica)

Kyuubey is the quintessential little guy. Cute? Check. Cat-like? Check? Making regular girls risk their lives to fight witches? Check.

Despite its insane lack of empathy for human beings, Kyuubey is so cute that you can’t help but want to hug it. Kyuubey’s purpose is literally just to prevent the heat death of the universe, but it doesn’t understand emotions or ethics. This means that Kyuubey thinks it’s okay to risk the lives of young girls to stop the universe from imploding.

John (The Vampire Dies in No Time)

Full name: Joker-Ball Tamao Marusuke Orihalcon-Z Guardian.

John is the little guy armadillo companion of Draluc the vampire. He lives with Draluc in Ronaldo’s apartment and spends his days trying to help the two hunt ‘evil’ vampires.

While John is very cute, he is also an armadillo with a diverse skill set. He can play soccer, cook, is great at video games, is a Twitch streamer, and can spin the sickest beats as a DJ.

I would die for John.

Ryuk (Death Note)

Ok, I know Ryuk isn’t the littlest of guys physically, but he’s a little guy in spirit.

He’s cheeky, an enabler and loves apples. That’s the best description of a little guy I’ve ever heard. Just imagine him running around on his long legs like a little spider. Now that’s a little guy.

Tony Chopper (One Piece)

Tony Chopper’s little guy-ness is hard to find. He’s a deer that can turn into a human hybrid and is also a doctor. That doesn’t sound like a little guy. But if you look at him closely, you will see that he fits right in with the rest of these freaks.

First of all, his outfits are all clothes for a baby. Those red shorts? Baby shorts. The striped singlet? You can only find that in the baby section of Big W. Secondly, he’s a little crybaby. This is pure little guy energy.

Mii (How to Keep a Mummy)

Mii is the littlest guy. He’s a tiny mummy with big emotions. All he wants is to be around big people.

He’s so small you can put him in your pocket and bring him to work or school. This is what a day with Mii would look like:

9am: Bring him to work and put him on your desk.

10am: Your boss walks by and says, “cute toy”.

12pm: You have lunch with Mii.

3pm: It is time for a coffee. Do not give Mii any coffee.

5pm: Time to go home. You put Mii in your pocket.

8pm: You put on a load of laundry but forget that Mii is in your pocket, and he goes in the washing machine.

10pm: Goodnight Mii.

Chiyo-chichi (Azumanga Daioh)

Chiyo-chichi is many things. He’s Chiyo’s father (apparently), he’s bulletproof, he’s santa, he’s a baseball player and he has anger issues. He also wishes he was a bird. He hates the colour red and may or may not be a cat. But most of all, he’s a little guy.

If you’re ever worried or anxious about something in your life, remember this advice:

keep moving forward, then turn left at the second corner – Chiyo-chichi

Pochita (Chainsaw Man)

Pochita is the newest, most popular entrant on the list of Cutest Little Anime Guys. His connection to Denji is a relatable one thanks to Pochita essentially being a dog. Pochita loves bread and spending time with Denji.

He’s the goodest little guy. (No manga spoilers please).

Kuriboh (Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise)

Kuriboh is a little guy similar to Mii and Masha in that he doesn’t really talk or do much usually. He’s known for being fiercely defensive of Yugi and has helped him out of a bunch of tight spots.

But let’s look at him objectively. He’s fluffy and has the duel monster equivalent of yaoi hands. He floats around and gets angry eyes sometimes. This is a little guy that I would keep in my deck.

Cerberus, AKA Kero-chan (Cardcaptor Sakura)

Cerberus is a little guy with a huge personality. In the anime, he’s got a thick accent (Osaka in the original Japanese and New York in the English version). If there were an Australian dubbed version of Cardcaptor Sakura, he would be the biggest bogan.

This little guy loves sweets, being bossy and is generally a nuisance. He’s not a bad little guy, but I wouldn’t trust him to behave while you’re doing your shopping at Woolies. His love of video games also means he would be a fan of Kotaku Australia. What a great little guy!

Who do you think is the cutest little guy in anime and why? Who’s the cutest little anime guy we missed? Let us know in the comments.