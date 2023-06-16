What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, we made it. What a week. TGIF.

With the King’s Birthday holiday on Monday, it’s been a short week but also somehow a long and very busy one. We welcomed our new friend Emily to the site this week, and we’re feeling very lucky to have her. She’s already settling in well, and I appreciate everyone who’s taken the time to welcome her in so warmly. I’m looking forward to seeing the pieces she creates once she’s got her feet under the desk and is feeling comfortable and confident.

I’ve been in and out all week with various commitments and have had literally no time to play anything. I’ve had a copy of F1 23 for about a week now and you all know how much I love my F1. I’ve found it to be a solid, if safe, entry in the series so far, but, as with F1 22, time is going to tell if the changes it makes to the driving model are for better or for worse.

I will still be playing a bunch of it this weekend, however. I’ve gotta get the wheel hooked up and really go for it.

Emily tells me she plans to dive headfirst into Diablo IV, but is also considering playing the Final Fantasy XVI demo. She says she’s not sure if she’ll pull the trigger on that though, because she thinks she might prefer to be be surprised when the full game drops next week. I’m sure there’s a lot of you in that situation this weekend.

But that’s just what we’re playing. How about you? Let me know in the comments what’s on your docket for the weekend.

That is a full lid from us this week. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.