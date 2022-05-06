What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Friends: the Good Day is upon us once more, and not a moment too soon.

As always, we ask the question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?

For me, I really want to spend a bit more time with Trek to Yomi. We were given a review code a little while ago, and it’s a short game, I just haven’t had a moment to sit down and play it yet.

Last week I said I was hopping into the Overwatch 2 multiplayer beta. You might have read about how that went, so definitely on the hunt for something else to fill the fresh hole in my heart. I’ve also been spending a bit of time with a preview build of F1 22, which I know won’t be off much interest to most of you non-F1 fans, but to me is very exciting indeed. I will take literally any excuse to use this beautiful Logitech wheel of mine.

Ruby tells me she’s being very brave and still smashing through Ghostwire Tokyo on her own, but will also be diving back into Nintendo Switch Sports with friends.

Actually, Switch Sports with mates doesn’t sound like a bad idea at all. Ruby, can I come too?

Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch Sports is for the girlies only. — Ruby

Well, I tried.

Over to you, friends: What Are You Playing This Weekend? Final Fantasy XIV crew, tell us your plans. Sea of Thieves gang, I’ll see you out there. Got any Xbox Game Pass recs we might have missed? Let us know in the comments!

And with that, we’re done for the week. Thank you for stopping by and for hanging out with us as always. We appreciate you being here, and for taking the time to read our stuff. Have a great weekend, stay safe, don’t forget to charge your controllers tonight, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.