‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

2
David Smith

David Smith

Published 47 mins ago: June 23, 2023 at 4:30 pm
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Square Enix, Kotaku Australia

TGIF, folks. What a week. Good on all of us for getting through it.

It’s that time of the week when we come together to plan our schedules accordingly, and it seems there’s only one game most seem interested in playing this weekend.

Final Fantasy XVI is finally out and the RPG fans are feasting. As I said on the podcast, I’ve played about 15 hours or so and really liked what I’ve seen so far. I’ll definitely be putting a little more time into it over the weekend. Additionally, as you may have heard if you’re part of the Kotaku Australia discord, I bought myself an RTX 4090 this week. I got the new desktop up and running last night and am looking forward to putting it through its paces over the weekend. What should I throw at this ridiculous graphics card? Let me know in the comments (and if you’re not in the Kotaku Australia Discord, come on in and say hi! Everyone is very nice and loves a chat! If Vashtar gets too spicy, give them a spray from the hose we’ve left hanging on the wall).

I’d also LOVE to spend a bit of time playing the new Australian-made Mars First Logistics if I get a chance. It looks so good.

Emily is among those of you playing FF16 this weekend and assures me she will be retreating to her bog witch cabin on the moors to properly enjoy it.

With that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? FF16? Something from the pile of shame? Still polishing off Jedi Survivor? Let me know in the comments.

That’s a full lid from us this week, and thank you for hanging out with us. We really do appreciate you being here. As always, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.