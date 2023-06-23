What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF, folks. What a week. Good on all of us for getting through it.

It’s that time of the week when we come together to plan our schedules accordingly, and it seems there’s only one game most seem interested in playing this weekend.

Final Fantasy XVI is finally out and the RPG fans are feasting. As I said on the podcast, I’ve played about 15 hours or so and really liked what I’ve seen so far. I’ll definitely be putting a little more time into it over the weekend. Additionally, as you may have heard if you’re part of the Kotaku Australia discord, I bought myself an RTX 4090 this week. I got the new desktop up and running last night and am looking forward to putting it through its paces over the weekend. What should I throw at this ridiculous graphics card? Let me know in the comments (and if you’re not in the Kotaku Australia Discord, come on in and say hi! Everyone is very nice and loves a chat! If Vashtar gets too spicy, give them a spray from the hose we’ve left hanging on the wall).

I’d also LOVE to spend a bit of time playing the new Australian-made Mars First Logistics if I get a chance. It looks so good.

Emily is among those of you playing FF16 this weekend and assures me she will be retreating to her bog witch cabin on the moors to properly enjoy it.

With that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? FF16? Something from the pile of shame? Still polishing off Jedi Survivor? Let me know in the comments.

That’s a full lid from us this week, and thank you for hanging out with us. We really do appreciate you being here. As always, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.