What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, another week down.

As is our little Friday arvo tradition here on Kotaku Australia, crack a beverage of your choice, gather round and let’s figure out our weekend gaming schedule together.

I mentioned it on the podcast this week, but I’ve finally started playing Neo: The World Ends With You. I know, fifteen years late, but better now than never, right? It’s an RPG I’ve always meant to get around to playing, but it feels like Square’s never discounted the damned thing. Well, they stuffed up and put it on PlayStation Plus, so who’s the crafty consumer now? I’m really enjoying it so far. Gonna treat myself to more of it this weekend, I think.

Emily, believe it or not, is still on her Final Fantasy XVI charge. She desires only quality time with her video game husband Cid, and who can blame her?

Over to you! What’s on for the weekend? Let us know in the comments, we always love hearing about the games capturing your imagination at the minute.

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week! We really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week.

Cheers.