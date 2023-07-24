Halo Fan Tricks Enemies Into Dying Hilariously On New Map

Halo has always been something of a playground, one in which players could find all manner of wild tricks and unintended uses for game mechanics. With Halo Infinite’s latest season introducing some new maps, one of which features a deadly waterfall, new, death-defying shenanigans have surfaced courtesy of legendary Halo stuntman, Mint Blitz.

Though it wasn’t the first in the series to do so, Halo Infinite’s inclusion of user-deployable equipment allows for more than just pointing and shooting. One of the more versatile items is the Grappleshot: a retractable grapple hook capable of zipping players around the map at high speeds. The Grappleshot allows for swift, death-defying tricks and strats, particularly around areas of maps that usually result in near-instant death. It’s as tactical as it is entertaining and a recent video shows exactly why.

Shared to Twit—sorry, X (…), Halo trickster Mint Blitz discovered an environmental trap on the new map Forest, a waterfall that sends players falling off the map if they get too close. This led to a prime opportunity for Mint Blitz to use the Grappleshot to bait and trap players into falling to their deaths.

Mint Blitz’s scheme: trick opposing players into giving chase near the waterfall, then let the current pull them to their deaths while he yanks himself back up to safety via the Grappleshot. But that’s not the only trick he pulls off.

The Quantum Translocator, a new piece of equipment in Halo Infinite that lets you teleport back to a specified location on a map, Mint Blitz is able to tempt players to follow him into the deadly currents, only to warp back to safety once his opponents have fallen into his trap.

The video is fun to watch, but more than that, it feels like part of a long Halo tradition. After all, finding clever ways to send your opponent to a respawn counter using a combination of environmental hazards and in-game equipment is often what makes Halo such a surprising and playful game.