Nickelodeon’s Smash Bros-Like Gets Sequel With New Characters, Story Mode

SpongeBob SquarePants, Garfield, and April O’Neil are ready to fight each other and other famous cartoon characters once more in the newly announced sequel, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. It launches in late 2023.

The original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released back in 2021 and garnered a lot of hype before launch as a possible competitor to Nintendo’s ever-popular Smash Bros. franchise. Once the game was out, however, feelings on it were mixed. While many praised the platform fighter’s gameplay, All-Star Brawl’s lack of voice acting at launch and general low-budget feel were criticized by most players. And it seems the sequel is going to address these problems.

Unveiled on July 27 via IGN, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is once again being published by GameMill Entertainment and developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs. But as you can see in the game’s announcement trailer, things have more polish this time around.

That expanded approach seems very evident during the parts of the trailer where we can see the original game compared directly to the sequel.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Exclusive Announcement Trailer

GameMill told IGN that players can expect this new upcoming sequel to have just more of everything, including more characters and stages than the first game.

In the trailer, we see new fighters Squidward and Jimmy Neutron. I’d expect more new faces to be announced in the coming months. All-Star Brawl 2 will also include crossplay multiplayer support, voice acting for all characters at launch, new mini-games, improved visuals, and a full single-player campaign.

In All-Star Brawl 2‘s single-player campaign, you’ll have to work together to try and stop Danny Phantom villain Vlad Plasmius from taking over the entire Nickelodeon multiverse.

GameMill and the devs don’t yet have a specific release date, but it is set to come out later this year on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

