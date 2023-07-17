Pokémon Sleep Is Out Now In Australia And NZ

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After going into open beta on Android devices just last week, Pokémon Sleep is now officially out on the Google Play and iOS App Stores in Australia and New Zealand. Feel free to take this as permission to have a nap at work today.

The app, which is a sleep tracker dressed up in Pokémon garb, allows users to track their sleeping habits and earn a handful of bonuses in games like Pokémon GO as they do so. The recently released Pokémon GO Plus+ device (yes, there are two plusses, I don’t know either) works with Pokémon Sleep, letting Pikachu yell for you to wake up in the morning (or go to bed if it thinks you’re staying up too late). As a special bonus, if you’re currently grinding candies on a Snorlax, you can use the Pokémon Sleep app to speed up that Snorlax’s candy haul.

The app isn’t widely available yet outside of Australia, New Zealand Canada and Latin America (the same regions that got the open beta last week) but Nintendo says that other countries are soon to follow. It’s not uncommon for Nintendo to roll out a new mobile product in our part of the world. Our lower overall population sizes make it easier to soft launch a mobile app in our neck of the woods. That said, it appears the servers are taking a beating, with some players unable to access the app. Further, a non-descript log-in error seems to be plaguing early adopters. Should you come across the error (pictured in the embedded tweet below), Nintendo’s advice is to delete the Pokémon Sleep app and reinstall it.

If you’re keen to grab the game, you can find it on Android here and on iOS here.

Again, we’re not saying you should take this opportunity to doze off at work, but it is what Snorlax would want.