The Pokémon Sleep Open Beta Is Now Live In Australia

Are you a fan of both Pokémon and Sleep? Are you, in your day-to-day life, compared favourably to a Snorlax? Gang, do we have the app for you.

As announced by the official Pokémon Sleep account on social media, Nintendo’s new sleep-tracking app is available in open beta for Android devices across Australia and New Zealand, along with Argentina and Canada. It’s only a temporary test, though! The open beta window begins now and concludes on Thursday, July 13, at 10:00 AM AEST.

If you’re an Android user in Argentina, Australia, Canada, or New Zealand, you can now participate in the #PokemonSleep open beta!! The open beta test starts now and lasts until July 13 at 12 AM UTC. Download from Google Play 💤 https://t.co/LDacd7eJSq pic.twitter.com/BET8ImwhoN — Pokémon Sleep (@PokemonSleep) July 9, 2023

As stated, the Pokémon Sleep beta only appears to be available on the Google Play store, meaning iOS device owners miss out for now. We’ve reached out to Nintendo AUNZ to confirm if iOS owners can expect to be part of this (or any future) open beta period.

It seems many people are trying to download the app right now, which is causing headaches server-side. Remain patient. You’ll be able to pull it down shortly.

Pokémon Sleep connects to other franchise games, like Pokémon GO, for instance, and grants extra bonuses in those games. While not technically a Pokémon game as we’ve come to know it, Pokémon Sleep should be a fun way to teach kids about sleep tracking and the many health benefits of going Snorlax Mode.

If you download the beta, let us know how you get on in the comments or on social media!