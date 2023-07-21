Folks. It’s Friday. The good day is upon us once again. Grab your customary cold bev of choice and let’s sort our schedules for the weekend ahead.

This weekend, I’m gonna play Pikmin 4. Outside of a short stint with the eShop demo last weekend, this will be the first chance I’ve had to really sit down and engage with it. I’m looking forward to this one! The original Pikmin was one of my favourite Gamecube era titles and it’s nice to see the series continuing.

I’m also planning to funnel a heap more time into Dave the Diver, which I’ve been enjoying immensely. The concepts that drive this little game are so simple, but execution? Flawless. Really beautiful stuff.

Emily tells me she’s playing Viewfinder and Lakeburg Legacies, both of which look very, very cool. Hoping to get into a little Viewfinder myself! We’ll let you know how we found it on next week’s episode of the podcast.

With that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Get in the comments and let us know.

Thanks as always for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.