Borderlands Collection Includes 6 Games For Cheap, With Borderlands 3 Coming To Switch

Gearbox Entertainment loves bundles, so naturally it just announced Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, which combines every game in the loot shooter series except for last year’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’ll be available on every console except Switch, which is getting a separate port of just Borderlands 3 by way of an Ultimate Edition that includes all of the DLC.

The collection will be available starting September 1 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC. It includes the following six games:

Borderlands 1

Borderlands 2

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Tales from the Borderlands

New Tales from the Borderlands

That is a ton of cel-shaded Mad Max-inspired shooting and corny jokes, and it can be yours for the whopping price of $150. But wait, for a “limited time,” the entire collection will run you just $60. It’ll be even cheaper if you already own one of these games digitally. Then the whole bundle is only $30. It’s a great deal and also ridiculously confusing.

Image: Gearbox Entertainment

To break it down by platform, owning any of these Borderlands games digitally on Xbox “automatically” entitles you to the new collection for just $30. Own any of them digitally on Steam and they’ll be subtracted from the total cost. Finally, owning either Borderlands 3, the Handsome Jack Collection, or the Borderlands: Game of the Year edition digitally or physically on PlayStation will let you access a $30 discount by launching one of them and following the in-game instructions.

If you’ve never gotten into Borderlands before, you might as well just get all of them at this point. And if you’ve already played most of them, why not double-down with the definitive edition? For everyone in-between, the new collection is probably way too much Borderlands. Borderlands 2 is still an all-time great and Tales from the Borderlands, an episodic visual novel treatment from the original Telltale studio, is also fantastic. Nothing else, in my opinion at least, is a must-have. But if you own a PS5 you might consider picking up a physical copy of Borderlands 3 for just $8 and grabbing the rest of the collection at the $30 discount.