Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are three certainties in life, death, taxes and a yearly Call of Duty game. This year, Activision is gracing us with its reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, just in time for Christmas. The game is set to release on November 10 and is reintroducing a heap of features from the original Modern Warfare series that fans have been dying to see.

We don’t need to explain the world’s biggest first-person shooter franchise to you, but the latest Call of Duty instalment is going back to its roots this year.

Firstly, Activision is bringing back the old red dot mini-map which was removed in last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. So you can finally go back to looking for actively firing opponents via the mini-map. We’ll also see the return of the slide-cancelling mechanic which is often used by high-level players for increasing mobility.

As for game modes and maps, Modern Warfare 3 will feature a new “Open Combat Mission” (OCM) game mode within the new campaign, which lets the player decide how they would like to complete the mission. We’re also getting all the original Modern Warfare 2 maps from the 2009 game.

But really, the most exciting part of the new Call of Duty is the return of the PvE “Zombies” game mode. We can’t wait to get our hands on some Perk-a-Cola.

Where can you get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for cheap in Australia?

Image: Activision

If you’re looking to get your hands on a physical copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, it’s set to retail at $109.95. It’s getting individual releases on PlayStation 4 and PS5, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox One editions are a single copy. As for digital copies, it’ll be the same price on consoles as well as both Battle.Net and Steam if you have a PC. Luckily, there are a bunch of bargains floating around so you won’t need to pay full price.

Currently, Mighty Ape, Amazon Australia and JB Hi-Fi are listing the game for $79 on PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/One. If you want to get those Everyday Rewards points, Big W is listing the PS4, PS5 and Xbox editions for $84.

If you choose to preorder Call of Duty from any retailer, you’ll get early access to the open beta and the campaign, as well as the Soap Operator Pack if you already have Modern Warfare 2 installed.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in Australia:

If you’re more of a PC gamer, both Battle.Net and Steam have the game listed for $109.95. While there isn’t a cheaper option for PC, at least you’ll be able to use a keyboard and mouse for precision aim.

Where can you get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition for cheap in Australia?

Image: Activision

Of course, no big game release would be complete without a collector’s edition. If you preorder the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition, on top of the standard preorder bonuses, you’ll receive the Nemesis Operator Pack, two Weapon Vaults, the BlackCell Battle Pass for one season and 30 additional tier skips. If you preorder the PlayStation version, you’ll also get an extra five Battle Pass tier skips. If you have the extra cash, this preorder bonus definitely pays for itself in the long run.

The Vault Edition is only available digitally on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will launch in Australia on November 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.