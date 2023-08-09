Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Atlas Fallen In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Release day is almost upon us. From the creators of Lords of the Fallen and The Surge comes Atlas Fallen, a new fantasy RPG that reminds us a little bit of Forspoken if it were set in a Dune-like desert.

Slated for release on August 10, Atlas Fallen is an action RPG that takes place in a realm called – you guessed it! – Atlas, where tyrannical gods rule over humans, who are now known as “The Unnamed”. The sun god, Thelos, forces the Unnamed to mine tirelessly for a rare magical substance known as Essence. But when the playable character discovers a magical gauntlet that can morph into different kinds of weapons, they set off on a hero’s quest to defeat gods, fight mythical monsters and glide over hot sands.

From what we’ve seen of gameplay footage so far, combat appears to be high-octane and customisable, integrating a variety of weapons while using the sand in your surroundings to your advantage. However, what really catches our eye is the drop-in/drop-out co-op mode, so you can travel with a friend and hunt monsters as you would while playing something like Monster Hunter.

If you want to know where you can preorder a copy of Atlas Fallen on PS5 or Xbox ahead of its release date, then read on.

Where to preorder Atlas Fallen for cheap in Australia?

If you preorder a physical copy of Atlas Fallen, you’ll receive the Ruin Rising Pack, which includes Nyaal’s Wrath Gauntlet Skin, Thelos & Nyaal Shields, Ruin Rising Armour Dyes and an Essence Stones & Idol Pack.

So who’s got the best price? Well, while Atlas Fallen does retail for $99.95, Mighty Ape is currently offering the cheapest copy for $72. However, shipping is not included with your purchase, which means you’ll have to pay $5.99 for standard delivery.

Amazon Australia, on the other hand, is slinging its copies for $79 with free shipping. Next is Big W for $79, followed by JB Hi-Fi with $89 – both not including free delivery.

Preorder your copy of Atlas Fallen from the retailers below:

You can also grab it on PC from any of the following:

Atlas Fallen will be released on August 10 in Australia on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC.