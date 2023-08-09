Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Atlas Fallen In Australia

Release day is almost upon us. From the creators of Lords of the Fallen and The Surge comes Atlas Fallen, a new fantasy RPG that reminds us a little bit of Forspoken if it were set in a Dune-like desert.
Slated for release on August 10, Atlas Fallen is an action RPG that takes place in a realm called – you guessed it! – Atlas, where tyrannical gods rule over humans, who are now known as “The Unnamed”. The sun god, Thelos, forces the Unnamed to mine tirelessly for a rare magical substance known as Essence. But when the playable character discovers a magical gauntlet that can morph into different kinds of weapons, they set off on a hero’s quest to defeat gods, fight mythical monsters and glide over hot sands.
From what we’ve seen of gameplay footage so far, combat appears to be high-octane and customisable, integrating a variety of weapons while using the sand in your surroundings to your advantage. However, what really catches our eye is the drop-in/drop-out co-op mode, so you can travel with a friend and hunt monsters as you would while playing something like Monster Hunter.
If you want to know where you can preorder a copy of Atlas Fallen on PS5 or Xbox ahead of its release date, then read on.
Where to preorder Atlas Fallen for cheap in Australia?
If you preorder a physical copy of Atlas Fallen, you’ll receive the Ruin Rising Pack, which includes Nyaal’s Wrath Gauntlet Skin, Thelos & Nyaal Shields, Ruin Rising Armour Dyes and an Essence Stones & Idol Pack.
So who’s got the best price? Well, while Atlas Fallen does retail for $99.95, Mighty Ape is currently offering the cheapest copy for $72. However, shipping is not included with your purchase, which means you’ll have to pay $5.99 for standard delivery.
Amazon Australia, on the other hand, is slinging its copies for $79 with free shipping. Next is Big W for $79, followed by JB Hi-Fi with $89 – both not including free delivery.
Preorder your copy of Atlas Fallen from the retailers below:
- Mighty Ape: PS5 ($72) | Xbox ($72)
- Amazon Australia: PS5 ($79) | Xbox ($79) + free shipping
- Big W: PS5 ($79) | Xbox ($79)
- The Gamesmen: PS5 ($79.95)
- JB Hi-Fi: PS5 ($89) | Xbox ($89)
- EB Games: PS5 ($99.95) | Xbox ($99.95)
You can also grab it on PC from any of the following:
Atlas Fallen will be released on August 10 in Australia on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC.
