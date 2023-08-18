We’ve Got Two Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Wilds Of Eldraine Card Previews

Magic: The Gathering is returning to fairytales and fantasy this September 8 with the upcoming Wilds of Eldraine set, and we’ve got two cards to exclusively reveal for you hot off the press.

If you’re unfamiliar with Wilds of Eldraine, this new Magic: The Gathering set sees a return to the storybook plane of Eldraine (last fully explored in the Throne of Eldraine set in 2019), where fairytale characters and settings come to TCG life with an MTG twist. Expect all sorts of fantastical creatures, goblins, fairies, and anything your high-fantasy heart could desire to show up on the card art.

The set follows on from the recent release of Commander Masters, and the much-hyped The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth sets. Wilds of Eldraine sees old favourite characters and new faces come back after the massive Phyrexian arc sets from the last twelve months, and oh boy are we keen to jump back into it.

Without making you wait any longer, here are the two global exclusive Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine cards we can reveal will be hitting shelves in early September: Cut In, and Impact Tremors.

Impact Tremors is an Enchanting Tales card, a new treatment given to some of Magic: The Gathering’s most-beloved (or hated, depending on if you’re on the recieving end of it) enchantments in the storybook Eldraine style. The two-mana cost red enchantment deals 1 damage to each opponent whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, making it a strong little addition to aggressive decks (such as Goblin tribal) in multi-opponent modes like Commander. Impact Tremors has previously seen release in the Dragons of Tarkir.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Cut In is another red card, this time a four mana-cost sorcery that deals 4 damage to a target creature, as well as creating a Young Hero Role token to up to one target creature you control. For reference, creatures with this Role token have, “Whenever this creature attacks, if its toughness is 3 or less, put a +1/+1 counter on it.”If the Enchanting Tales cards and setting weren’t enough, there’s also a spate of both cool and kind of cursed anime art style cards coming to Magic: The Gathering Wilds of Eldraine – so there’s a bit of something for everyone here.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

To check out Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set and get in on the action, you can attend a pre-release event at your local WPN store too ahead of the full release on 8 September.