Young Super Smash Bros. Melee Player Takes Selfie Mid-Match, Owns

Every now and then I get a reminder that the kids are alright. Sure, they’re gonna be facing some of the worst economic hardships in memory after AI replaces our jobs and capitalism finishes ruining everything else, but apparently they’ll be straight-up vibing as the world burns. The latest reminder of this comes from DJ “OG Kid” Dodd, a 15-year-old competitive Super Smash Bros. Melee player who took a selfie in the middle of a match. Iconic, honestly.

Dodd plays Jigglypuff on the GameCube crossover brawler, and competed in a tournament at Super Smash Con in Chantilly, Virginia on August 11. The event gathered players from around the world to play every iteration of Nintendo’s crossover fighter, from the original Nintendo 64 game to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Switch. There are plenty of VODs from the show online, but I want to draw your attention to this one, in which Dodd’s Jigglypuff went up against Sushi’s Peach.

Nintendo / VGBootCamp

Dodd’s Jigglypuff is a menace, and his counterplay against Peach is fun to watch. But I gotta give the kid props for not only winning the fight, but popping off on stream both by glaring into the camera multiple times and by snapping a selfie midmatch while Peach was between spawns. Competitive play is a fun viewing experience, but I also find it delightful to watch it unfold with some swagger and theatrics. The commentators called the move “content-pilled,” but I call it “a serve.”

POV: You get DownSmashed by OG Kid pic.twitter.com/QA8eMMWWhX — OG Kid (@OGKidSSBM) August 11, 2023

According to smashdata.gg, Dodd ultimately placed 129 in the 860-person tournament, but I hope to see him show up with more antics in future tournaments, as he’s been doing work in the scene for the past two years and has placed in the top 10 at several tournaments. The commentators here even say in the match that this kid could be the future of Melee, so I’m rooting for you, king.