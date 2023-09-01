Get Your Party Ready Because HeroQuest Is On Sale With Over $100 Off

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As far as big box board games go, the cult-classic dungeon crawler HeroQuest is a straight-up good time. It probably deserves a spot on our favourite board games list. But while we love HeroQuest, it’s also pretty expensive, with the recommended retail price clocking in at $259.95. The price is definitely warranted, considering that the game includes 65 detailed miniatures, but for some, it’s still a pretty big commitment.

But the good news is that HeroQuest is currently available at a significant discount.

Why should you play HeroQuest?

If you’ve never played HeroQuest before, it’s like a streamlined version of a tabletop RPG. It lets you experience the fun parts of adventuring and exploration, without being bogged down by some of the more in-depth mechanics of something like Dungeons & Dragons.

In HeroQuest, up to four people play as one of four characters as they make their one through one of the game’s 14 quests. Another player dons the role of the evil sorcerer, Zargon, who acts as the game master and is responsible for throwing various traps and nasty beasts at the players. As far as modern big box board games go, Gloomhaven owes a lot to HeroQuest, and if you like the former, then there’s a high chance you’ll dig the latter.

HeroQuest‘s publishing history is a bit of an odd one. Originally launched in 1989 by Milton Bradley and Games Workshop, the game received its last expansion set in 1992 before slipping out of production. Up until recently, the only way to play HeroQuest was to hopefully get lucky and find one in a vintage store for cheap, or pay eye-watering prices for a nice secondhand copy.

In late 2020, Hasbro launched a crowdfunding campaign for an updated version of HeroQuest. This revival edition hit its target within 24 hours and would later be released in 2021. And now, in 2023, you can buy it while it’s on sale. The circle is complete.

