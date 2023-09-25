Starfield Gets Another Tiny Update As Players Wait For The Big One

Bethesda released another tiny update for Starfield on September 25 that addresses a handful of minor bugs and performance issues on PC. The studio promises a much more massive update is still on the way as fans wait for further tweaks and much needed quality of life improvements.

“This update addresses some issues with performance and stability as well as a few general gameplay issues,” Bethesda wrote on its website today. “We are continuing to work on a larger update that will add features and improvements that we noted in our last update notes.” Here are the full patch notes for Starfield update 1.7.33:

GENERAL Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible. GRAPHICS AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu. PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes. SHIPS Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

It’s the second update the sprawling open-world RPG has recieved since it arrived on September 1. Another very small “hotfix” went live on September 13 that addressed exactly three bugs in major quests and more general stability improvements on Xbox Series X/S. Big ticket items like more PC display options, better accessibility features, and improvements to actual gameplay remain MIA at the moment.

Nvidia DLSS support was a big sore spot at launch due to Starfield’s exclusive partnership with rival GPU maker AMD. While players eventually modded the graphical upscaling tech into the game themselves, Bethesda has promised to provide an official fix. Brightness and Contrast controls, a HDR Calibration Menu, and FOV Slider are also all still on the docket, as is a button to automatically eat food found out in the world rather than losing it in the inventory screen.

Starfield’s now been out for almost a month, and the lack of more major updates is certainly striking in contrast to recent blockbuster RPGs like Elden Ring and Baldur’s Gate 3. Bethesda’s space exploration hoarding sim didn’t launch with any major bugs or performance issues on Xbox Series X/S, but has had a somewhat rockier reception on PC.

And while many critics have praised the game, they’ve also pointed out a lot of annoying UI issues and systems that feel dated. The lack of accessibility options has been especially bad. It’s unclear how much of that will change in the months ahead, but Bethesda and Microsoft have already said they are committed to ongoing post-launch support and future DLC expansions for the space exploration epic.

Buy Starfield: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

.