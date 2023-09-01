PlayStation Games Are Going For A Bargain On Steam This Weekend

Steam has another banger sale, this time filled to the brim with PlayStation publisher titles discounted up to 75% off. If you’re on the lookout for a new title to get around this weekend (while waiting for the full release of Starfield or otherwise), there’s a whole bunch of games at an absolute bargain available from now until September 7 via the Steam store.

We’ve rounded up the great deals available as part of Steam’s PlayStation Publisher Sale so you can suss out what to get yourself, as a little treat – there’s a whole heap of great single-player titles available, as well as some multiplayer options if you want to get your mates involved, too.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a great open-world single-player title exploring the story of Peter Parker in a new light, bringing players an experienced Spider-Man (no more sitting through Uncle Ben dying again) fighting crime and iconic villains in the streets of New York. It’s got all the fluid city travel you’d expect from the web-slinging hero, dynamic combat, and PC optimised graphics. It’s also currently available on Steam for $63.61, down from $94.95 (that’s 33% off for the numbers fans).

The Last Of Us Part I

This story-rich single-player adventure is an absolute classic, now available on PC via Steam. Join Joel on an adventure through post-apocalyptic America, fend off against Clickers, and deep dive into the emotional story that started it all. The Last of Us Part I PC port is 20% off ($75.96, down from $94.95).

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

If you’re still riding the high of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Miles Morales is going to be right up your alley. Following on from Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (also on sale so you can get through both at a bargain), Miles Morales follows in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man in his new home. It’s currently $50.21 (save $24.74, 33% off) via the sale.

God of War

Experience the start of Kratos’ next adventure in the Norse saga of God of War. Kratos must withstand the harsh Norse world, as well as a whole new pantheon of gods and beasts, this time alongside his son Atreus. With an in-depth story, unique enemies and crunchy combat with all that iconic God of War goodness, this is a great one to jump into if you haven’t yet – and with 40% off on Steam, it’s currently only $44.97 (was $74.95).

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Image: Sony/Geurilla Games

Horizon Zero Dawn is an iconic PlayStation title, now available for PC players. Play as Aloy in a unique, post-apocalyptic world overrun by mechanical (yet prehistoric) beasts and uncover the secrets of an Earth that isn’t quite what it seems. The beginning of this saga (which has since been followed up with the equally-fantastic Horizon Forbidden West) is well worth jumping into if you haven’t yet. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is currently 67% off, selling for $24.73 (usually $74.95)

Returnal

Break the cycle in this roguelike third person shooter that sees Selene fight for survival after crash-landing in a strange, shapeshifting world – only to be defeated and have to begin over again in a relentless gameplay loop. Every time you retry, the planet and your arsenal change, making for a dynamic playthrough that’s never quite the same. Returnal is currently $75.96 via the Steam sale, down from $94.95.

Days Gone

Days Gone is an absolute classic by now, and sees you play as Deacon St. John, a “drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken road” as you fight to survive in post pandemic America in this open-world adventure tale. Alongside the compelling story, there’s hoards of enemies to tackle as you make way across the Pacific Northwest. It’s $24.73 (usually $74.95, discounted 67% during the Steam sale).

There’s plenty more titles where that came from, including Predator: Hunting Grounds (75% off), Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition (40% off), and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (50% off).

Are you going to grab any of these Steam bargains to try out this weekend?