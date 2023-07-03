The Best Aussie Games Available In The Steam Summer Sale

PC gamers are spoilt for choice in the Steam Summer Sale, and in all honesty there’s an overwhelming amount of discounted titles to choose from – but if you’re keen to dive into an Aussie game and save some dollarydoos, we’ve collated some of the best local games on sale now. The Steam Summer Sale lasts until 3am AEST Friday 14th July (10am PT for those in the US), so you’ve still got plenty of time to nab a bargain on major AAA titles as well as smaller indie games.
The best Aussie Steam Summer Sale Bargains
This list is non-exhaustive, but here’s some of our top picks from the great roster of Australian-made games available for a bargain on Steam right now.
- Cult of the Lamb
- $23.36 (Save 35%)
- All DLC packs are also currently on sale for 25% off.
- Wayward Strand
- $23.16 (Save 20%)
- Heavenly Bodies
- $20.26 (Save 30%)
- The Forgotten City
- $18.25 (Save 50%)
- Unpacking
- $17.37 (Save 40%)
- The Artful Escape
- $14.97 (Save 50%)
- Untitled Goose Game
- $14.47 (50% off)
- Ring of Pain
- $11.58 (Save 60%)
- Hollow Knight
- $10.97 (Save 50%)
- Webbed
- $10.15 (Save 30%)
- Born Punk
- $10.13 (Save 65%)
- Frog Detective 1: The Haunted Island
- $4.50 (Save 40%)
- Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard
- $4.50 (Save 40%)
- Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County
- $6.00 (Save 20%)
- Frog Detective 1 + 2 + 3 Bundle
- $13.50 (Save 40%)
- Paperbark
- $7.20 (Save 40%)
- Moving Out
- $8.98 (Save 75%)
- Armello
- $4.99 (Save 75%)
- Project Wingman
- $17.97 (Save 50%)
- Antichamber
- $6.23 (Save 75%)
- L.A. Noire
- $8.98 (Save 70%)
- Note: L.A. Noire was published by American company Rockstar Games, but was worked on by Team Bondi right here in Australia, so it gets a place on the list (and in my early teenage nightmares)
There are heaps more where that came from, and if you’re after even more deal roundups from the Steam Summer Sale, our friends from Kotaku US have compiled a list of even more great bargains.
What games are you copping from the sale? Are you going to try out any of these Aussie titles? Let us know in the comments.
