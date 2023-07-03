The Best Aussie Games Available In The Steam Summer Sale

PC gamers are spoilt for choice in the Steam Summer Sale, and in all honesty there’s an overwhelming amount of discounted titles to choose from – but if you’re keen to dive into an Aussie game and save some dollarydoos, we’ve collated some of the best local games on sale now. The Steam Summer Sale lasts until 3am AEST Friday 14th July (10am PT for those in the US), so you’ve still got plenty of time to nab a bargain on major AAA titles as well as smaller indie games.

The best Aussie Steam Summer Sale Bargains

This list is non-exhaustive, but here’s some of our top picks from the great roster of Australian-made games available for a bargain on Steam right now.

There are heaps more where that came from, and if you’re after even more deal roundups from the Steam Summer Sale, our friends from Kotaku US have compiled a list of even more great bargains.

What games are you copping from the sale? Are you going to try out any of these Aussie titles? Let us know in the comments.