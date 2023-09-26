Voice Actors Troy Baker And Anjali Bhimani Announced For SXSW Sydney Games Festival

Voice actors Anjali Bhimani and Troy Baker have been announced as headline guests ahead of the SXSW Sydney Games Festival.

Both Baker and Bhimani are best known for various VO roles in games — Baker as Joel Miller in The Last of Us and Bhimani as Symmetra in Overwatch among many, many others– but both starred together in the recently released Australian title Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. Both Baker and Bhimani will attend the show as part of a concert experience celebrating the game’s music during the Festival’s opening night party.

Baker is no stranger to the Australian convention circuit, having been a guest at numerous Australian comic conventions over the years. Bhimani, too, has been a guest at several Supanova conventions across Australia. This will be the first time the pair are in Oz together.

The SXSW Sydney Games Festival opening night party (including the Stray Gods concert featuring Troy and Anjali) will be accessible to anyone with a Games Festival wristband, or Platinum or Games Industry badge.



SXSW Sydney runs right across the city CBD from October 15-22, 2023. You can check out the official site right here.