Here’s When You Can Play Assassin’s Creed Mirage in Australia

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is less than a day away from release. It’s been rather a long time between drinks for a franchise typically on a one to two-year release schedule, and Ubisoft has shared the global launch and pre-load times for players itching to be one of the first to explore the story of Basim.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage officially releases on 5 October 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Rather than one standard launch time globally, Ubisoft has opted to stagger the release, with some countries able to access the title earlier depending on the platform being used.

For console players, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available to play from midnight local time on 5 October, regardless of your location. Xbox and PlayStation players can already begin preloading the game now, so if you’ve yet to do so, make sure to get that download ready. In saying this, the title has a pretty small file size in comparison to other recent releases like Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3 – sitting at a pint-sized 32GB for PlayStation 5.

Image: Ubisoft

In Australia, PC players will also be able to play from 12 am, 5 October local time, however in other countries, it’s not so consistent. Variable PC launch times for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are for Ubisoft Connect downloads only, though — if you’re using Epic Games Store, that go-live time changes to 4:00 pm UTC. Given how much those times vary depending on location, platform, and purchase source, we’ve broken down just when you can get your hands on the game below.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Launch Times

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

Console: 12:00 am AEDT, 5 October

PC (Ubisoft Connect): 12:00 am AEDT, 5 October

PC (Epic Games Store): 3:00 am AEDT, 6 October

QLD

Console: 12:00 am AEDT, 5 October

PC (Ubisoft Connect): 12:00 am AEDT, 5 October

PC (Epic Games Store): 2:00 am AEDT, 6 October

SA

Console: 12:00 am ACDT, 5 October

PC (Ubisoft Connect): 12:00 am ACDT, 5 October

PC (Epic Games Store): 2:30 am ACDT, 6 October

NT

Console: 12:00 am ACST, 5 October

PC (Ubisoft Connect): 12:00 am ACST, 5 October

PC (Epic Games Store): 1:30 am ACST, 6 October

WA

Console: 12:00 am AWST, 5 October

PC (Ubisoft Connect): 12:00 am AWST, 5 October

PC (Epic Games Store): 12:00 am AWST, 6 October

