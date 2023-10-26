Cyberpunk 2077’s New Patch Buffs Keanu Reeves’ Gun And Screws Over Homeless People

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest update went live today and brings with it a surprising number of new tweaks to the sci-fi RPG. In addition to changing the stats of various weapons, there are also a bunch of bug fixes and the kind of random nerfs you only see in a sprawling open world.

As previously reported, patch 2.02 will address an annoying late-game bug that kept causing players to die right before one of the game’s four main endings. But it does a whole lot of other stuff too.

CD Projekt Red writes that the team has “rebalanced the stats of some weapons based on player feedback” and also buffed Johny Silverhand’s Malorian Arms 3516 gun to increase damage and make the recoil more manageable (the weapon is a reward for completing the Chippin’ In side job).

Elsewhere, the update promises “various optimizations, performance improvements and crash fixes” as well as a safeguard against bad saves. Instead of allowing you to overwrite a good save with a corrupted file, the game will now detect corrupted files ahead of time and prevent you from saving them. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077’s big 2.0 overhaul and Phantom Liberty expansion went live, some console players have been dealing with save files over the limit that have messed up their playthroughs.

Of course, no Cyberpunk 2077 patch would be complete without some extremely arcane details. My favorite tweaks in version 2.02? Bullets will now “deal damage correctly” when shooting through glass and giving money to homeless people will no longer reduce your wanted status by the cops. Oh, and an exploit to duplicate junk items has been patched out. Another cool glitch in the matrix bites the dust.

Despite continuing to offer these updates, CDPR has confirmed that the bulk of development resources at the company are moving off Cyberpunk 2077 and onto the next open-world Witcher game. While Cyberpunk 2077 will get a sequel at some point, it’ll be a good long while until players have the opportunity to go on any new Night City adventures.

In the meantime, here’s the full patch notes for update 2.02: