JB Hi-Fi Now Sells The Severed Head Of A Minecraft Creeper As A Mini Fridge

Have you ever wanted a refreshing cold drink while gaming, but wished you could procure it from the severed head of a Minecraft Creeper that also happens to be a fridge with green LEDs? Specific desire to have, but luckily for you, JB Hi-Fi now stocks literally exactly that – the Minecraft Creeper Head Mini Fridge.

Retailing at $199, the 6.7L capacity official Minecraft Creeper Head Mini Fridge holds up to nine 355ml cans. It also won’t spontaneously begin hissing and then explode when you touch it (as far as we’re aware), which I count as a win. The description claims to cool up to 20C below ambient room temperature, so you could also store snacks in there if you’d like to temporarily subsist purely off things stored in the severed head of a Minecraft enemy, for some reason.

It’s also got a DC power adapter, so if you’d like to make sure everyone knows you’re a gamer in the car or on the go anywhere really as well, that’s an option.

There’s a TNT version if you’re a fan of the high-explosives-turned-into-mini-fridges product niche, complete with red internal lights. I’ll personally be asking why Minecraft didn’t opt to bring us the severed skull of Steve as well. I want to open Steve’s gaping maw to retrieve my fourth energy drink for the day while I mine for diamonds and then ascend to a new plane of existence. I will not rest until this is available to me.

(Do not drink four energy drinks in one sitting unless you, like me, enjoy having hands so shaky it offsets any game’s weapon recoil and also allows you to see sounds).

The Minecraft Creeper Head Mini Fridge is available now at JB Hi-Fi, as is the TNT version. Hopefully, it cools things better than the ill-fated Xbox ‘fridge’/cooler. Honestly though, I’d probably drink a lukewarm can from the severed head of a creeper purely for the bit, so maybe it simply does not matter anymore, I give up.

Lead Image Credit: JB Hi-Fi