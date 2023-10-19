Rim Jobs Are Coming To Halo Infinite (Not Like That)

You’ll soon be able to repair your Warthog jeep in Halo Infinite, which is cool, but the feature has been teased in a way 343 may not have expected.

“Rim jobs are coming to Halo Infinite,” reads a cheery (definitely intentional) tweet from Halo fan account and frequent leaker Delta_ae.

Flat tire? No problem. Rim jobs are coming to #HaloInfinite



New equipment, repair field, set to release later in season 5 #HaloReckoning pic.twitter.com/zO39OHvv1e — Delta (@Delta_ae) October 18, 2023

We’re not talking about that kind of rim job, get your mind out of the gutter.

We’re talking about a new throwable item called Repair Field that will fix your busted Warthog up without you lifting a finger. I swear. This is a bit of a new feature for just about any Halo game. The traditional approach to using Halo‘s vehicles in multiplayer is to drive em until they explode and then find a new one.

With Repair Field, even if you run your Warthog into the ground, you’ll be able to revive it. The process takes a few seconds and bathes the area in green light while it works, so you’ll be a bit of a sitting duck. However, if you can defend your position, you’ll be well-placed to climb in and yeet off into the distance once the repair process is completed.

The feature is reportedly set for implementation later in the current Season 5, which began only a couple of days ago.