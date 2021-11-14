Those Halo Infinite Surprise Multiplayer Rumours Just Aren’t Going Away

Rumours suggesting Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer would drop tomorrow, November 16, blazed across social media over the weekend. Interestingly, a few are now being walked back by many of the same people that promoted them in the first place.

Originally reported by influencer NatetheHate2, who claimed via Twitter that he could verify the multiplayer drop would coincide with tomorrow’s Xbox 20th Anniversary Stream, is now setting rather different expectations.

“An 11th hour change has claimed the early rollout of Halo Infinite multiplayer,” he wrote on his Twitter. “Original plans were to have Halo Infinite multiplayer available on Monday, Nov. 15 (Tues, Nov. 16 in Aus); but a delay will push it back a tad bit — still planned for November.”

As rumours swirled across the weekend, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries made no comment, even when pressed by journos. This unusual silence only ratcheted the hype, sending internet sleuths on a quest to uncover the truth. Xbox Store data was poured over and revealed a line of code referring to a “pre-order release date” of November 15. Halo Hub stated they’d been able to pull data from 343’s servers to find text reading “Halo Infinite Season 1 ‘Heroes of Reach’ starts on November 15th”.

And then, this morning, fans discovered a Pringle’s tie-in marketing campaign featuring a gameplay countdown timed for tomorrow. Pringle’s quickly removed the countdown.

Thanks @Eskieas

for bringing this to our attention. The Pringles Halo Infinite

promotion page is now confirming Halo Infinite early launch too! pic.twitter.com/bcHft6GFQw —

HaloHub (@HaloHubGG) November

13, 2021

The evidence for a surprise launch, even if delayed, continues to mount by the hour.

We’ll find out tomorrow if the rumours had substance, or if it was all just a plasma grenade in a teacup. The Xbox and Halo 20th anniversary stream will kick off tomorrow at 5:00 a.m. AEDT.

Halo Infinite‘s campaign mode will launch on December 8, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.