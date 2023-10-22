This Week In Games Australia: Alan Wake 2, City Builders, And Remakes

Welcome back to This Week In Games, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

Alan Wake fans, your long wait is finally over. Alan Wake 2 is finally here this week, and the world’s biggest Stephen King fan is off on another spooky adventure. Can Remedy pull another Control out of the hat? We will find out in just a few days.

Elsewhere, Cities Skylines 2 launches, but based on the reviews so far, perhaps it’s best to wait a little bit. It does not sound as though it’s launching in a terribly stable state. Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 also arrives, taking players on a trip down a very sneaky memory lane. We’ll have our review on that ready for you this week. Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will quietly launch this week, Dave the Diver arrives on Switch, and more!

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

October 24

Cities: Skylines II (PC)

Dark Envoy (PC)

Just Dance 2024 Edition (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (PC)

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Ripout (PC)

Slay the Princess (PC)

Delayed from last week

Vengeance of Mr Peppermint (PC)

October 25

Stray Souls (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

October 26

Dave the Diver (NS)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (QUEST, PSVR 2)

Tram Sim: Console Edition (PS5)

Tropico 6: Going Viral (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

October 27

Alan Wake 2 (PS5, XSX, PC)

Desolatium (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

EA Sports UFC 5 (PS5, XSX)

Mineko’s Night Market (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

PS5 and NS versions at retail

Sands of Aura (PC)

Star Trek Resurgence (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Terminator: Resistance (XSX)

Truck & Logistics Simulator (PS5, PS4)

Weird West: Definitive Edition (PS5)

Retail release

Image: Paradox Interactive, Remedy Entertainment, Konami, Kotaku Australia