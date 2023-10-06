What Are You Playing This PAX Aus Weekend?

Folks, TGIF. And a hearty OGIP (Oh God, Its PAX) to those who observe.

Normally on a Friday afternoon, we like to gather round the water cooler and talk about what we’re playing over the weekend. However, due to the PAX Aus convention in Melbourne this weekend, there is a Bit On. As you may have seen on my Twitter last weekend, I’m currently playing Spider-Man 2 for review. You can read that review on the 17th. I am also about to make a start on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a game that harkens back to my favourite era of AC and one I’m looking forward to.

Emily tells me her consciousness has expanded beyond the veil of mortality and that she has become one with the pixels. Thus, she will be playing every video game that has ever existed.

(She’s gonna be playing the indies at PAX with me.)

To those of you that aren’t headed to PAX Aus this weekend, let us know what you’ll be playing! Something old, new, borrowed, blue? Sound off in the comments below. To those that are, don’t be a stranger — if you see Emily or myself wandering the halls, say hello! We’d love to meet you.

This is usually the part where I’d say “That’s a full lid for us this week,” but it isn’t, we’re on the go all weekend. Instead, I will simply cut to: Thank you for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here (tired, but happy) on Monday.

Have a great PAX Aus, gang.