What To Expect From Genshin Impact’s Version 4.2 Livestream

Free-to-play action RPG Genshin Impact’s version 4.2 livestream is expected to premiere on October 27 at 8 AM EST. The livestream will cover information regarding the game’s next Banner, as well as reward viewers with some unique codes to redeem.

Set in the fantasy realm of Teyvat, Genshin Impact sees players take control of interchangeable characters with varied abilities. The free-to-play title relies on regular service updates, many of which introduce new characters to the game by way of “Banners.” The latest is expected to be shown off in the upcoming late October livestream, potentially introducing a couple of new characters. Though its monetization mechanics have been a focus of criticism, that hasn’t stopped the game from smashing revenue records.

Where to watch Genshin Impact’s 4.2 livestream

If you want to watch the stream live, you can do so via Genshin Impact’s official Twitch channel at the following times (based on timezone):

EST: October 27, 2023, 08:00 AM

CST: October 27, 2023, 07:00 AM

PST: October 27, 2023, 05:00 AM

AEST: October 27, 2023, 11:00 PM

JST: October 27, 2023, 09:00 PM

GMT: October 27, 2023, 01:00 PM

CEST: October 27, 2023, 02:00 PM

If you can’t make the stream at that time, don’t worry; the whole presentation will arrive on Genshin Impact’s official YouTube channel an hour after the times listed above.

During the stream, you’ll also have an opportunity to snag some codes to unlock the game’s premium currency: Primogems. You can redeem these codes on Genshin Impact’s website, although you’ll need to be at least Adventure Rank 10. We recommend turning them in as soon as possible as, based on previous livestreams, they’re likely to expire within 24 hours of the broadcast.

What to expect during Genshin Impact’s 4.2 livestream

Based on posts to Genshin Impact’s official X (once Twitter) account, it seems likely that the charismatic and dramatic Furina will make her expected arrival as a five-star character:

#GenshinImpact #Furina: Endless Solo of Solitude

Regina of All Waters, Kindreds, Peoples and Laws Undoubtedly, Furina has been much loved by the people of Fontaine from the moment she became the Hydro Archon.

Her charismatic parlance, lively wit, and elegant bearing — all bear… pic.twitter.com/K1MnNF7ISG — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 25, 2023

Genshin Impact has also teased polarizing journalist, Charlotte, in a previous post:

#GenshinImpact #Charlotte: Lens of Verity

Reporter of The Steambird Fontaine’s famous newspaper The Steambird has a veritable legion of reporters it can call upon, each with their own area of expertise. Some specialize in celebrity gossip, others follow the word on the street,… pic.twitter.com/kU16hApxD7 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 25, 2023

Current speculation based on leaks suggests that characters Baizhu, Cyno, and Ayato will also be featured in the upcoming Banner.

While we wait to see exactly who is introduced and featured in Genshin Impact 4.2, be sure to mark the livestream dates on your calendar so you don’t miss out on those codes once they drop.